‘I always knew something was off about her’: Nara Smith doesn’t wash her chicken and the internet can’t take it

How do you prepare your chicken? Most likely, it’s different than Nara Smith.

If you’re unaware, Nara Smith is a model and TikTok star who, in many of her videos, makes condiments and dishes from scratch. She started doing this following her diagnoses of Lupus and eczema, and her videos consistently rack up views in the millions. That also means when she takes a slightly unconventional step in her processes, it reaches many, many eyes.

Nara Smith admits to not washing chicken in a TikTok

Just such an occasion took place on Thursday, August 15th, when Nara posted a video of herself preparing chicken wings.

The big kerfuffle came from her second line of narration: “I don’t wash my chicken because you genuinely don’t have to. You can do as you please.”

She doesn’t wash her chicken. Her dirty, dirty chicken. The “farm pigeon,” as they’re known.

Social media reacts with an uproar

Apparently, the internet’s chicken washers did not take this development well.

she's the last person i'd expect to not wash her chicken omg😭- pic.twitter.com/8oIOZnJvDG — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) August 15, 2024

I like Nara Smith’s aesthetic but I would never eat her food. You don’t wash chicken bruh 🙃 — Dolly P, MPH (@tiaXTRAORDINARY) August 16, 2024

Nara say she don’t wash her chicken and I just don’t believe her pic.twitter.com/uidlahQuG7 — ST. OBERN (@JULLIENKEITH) August 15, 2024

The girlies flabbergasted by THEE Nara Smith not washing her chicken 😭 — ThatGyal ✨ (@ChampaagnneMami) August 16, 2024

Nara said she doesnt wash her chicken ….nah lmaooo I cant stick up for you with this one ma’am !!! pic.twitter.com/5jgR6UGKZU — Girly Pop (@jazzy_ofcourse) August 15, 2024

Nara smith doesn't wash her chicken the simulation glitched — Palang🦁 (@GHORMEHSABZE) August 16, 2024

Nara smith just said she doesn’t wash her chicken… pic.twitter.com/v2P8ijM9LN — Babyface Shea (@__Krishea) August 16, 2024

I love Nara Smith down, but she just said that you don’t have to clean your chicken before cooking it🫢 — Melancholy Dolly🖤 (@YouLack_Persona) August 16, 2024

Nara Smith not washing her chicken was not on my bingo card. — ZeroTwo (@TsunadesRack) August 16, 2024

Not Nara Smith openly admitting she doesn’t wash her chicken 😭 — brittany (@humblebtattoo) August 16, 2024

Nara Smith said she don't wash her chicken. I had to unfollow. I know she the type but it was still too much to hear :/ — By Odin's Fade (@IrelandsAss) August 15, 2024

Oh honey she doesn’t need to wash them cos she makes her chicken from scratch🤭 https://t.co/3TGaya35BC — 𝕂𝕠𝕁𝕠 𐚁 𝔸𝕝𝕚𝕖𝕟 𝕊𝕦𝕡𝕖𝕣𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕣 (@Ko_hoe_Jo) August 16, 2024

Nara smith doesn’t wash her chicken before cooking it, not very demure 😕 — tut (@tuthecurlyhead) August 16, 2024

Anti-chicken washing truthers feel seen

Still, viewers are divided. However, research reveals this might be a case of “I’m not weird, you’re weird!”

According to some sources—including the USDA—washing chicken might actually be more hazardous than just cooking it.

Wait we don’t have to wash the chicken before cooking? https://t.co/R7Q0avgqCy pic.twitter.com/VhGkNO1oZt — porsch (@mcswennny) August 16, 2024

Miss Nara Smith is doing it right! Btw, YES salmonella can eventually (or from the start, very few ppl don’t show symptoms but it’s possible) become asymptomatic and chronic! Stop washing your chicken, any bacteria will die when it’s cooked DUHHH pic.twitter.com/3lBUstRkPP — mimi (yari luvr) (@vatojoon) August 16, 2024

Full disclosure: I’ve never washed a chicken in my damn life, so this is very vindicating. Justice for the chicken-non-washers! That being said, if you’re making chicken tonight, just follow Nara’s advice and “do as you please.”

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.