‘I always knew something was off about her’: Nara Smith doesn’t wash her chicken and the internet can’t take it

How do you prepare your chicken? Most likely, it’s different than Nara Smith.
If you’re unaware, Nara Smith is a model and TikTok star who, in many of her videos, makes condiments and dishes from scratch. She started doing this following her diagnoses of Lupus and eczema, and her videos consistently rack up views in the millions. That also means when she takes a slightly unconventional step in her processes, it reaches many, many eyes.
Nara Smith admits to not washing chicken in a TikTok
Just such an occasion took place on Thursday, August 15th, when Nara posted a video of herself preparing chicken wings.
The big kerfuffle came from her second line of narration: “I don’t wash my chicken because you genuinely don’t have to. You can do as you please.”
She doesn’t wash her chicken. Her dirty, dirty chicken. The “farm pigeon,” as they’re known.
Social media reacts with an uproar
Apparently, the internet’s chicken washers did not take this development well.
Anti-chicken washing truthers feel seen
Still, viewers are divided. However, research reveals this might be a case of “I’m not weird, you’re weird!”
According to some sources—including the USDA—washing chicken might actually be more hazardous than just cooking it.
Full disclosure: I’ve never washed a chicken in my damn life, so this is very vindicating. Justice for the chicken-non-washers! That being said, if you’re making chicken tonight, just follow Nara’s advice and “do as you please.”
