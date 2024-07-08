‘Grownish Gambino’: Jordan the Stallion and Donald Glover team up for a TikTok, make jokes about their resemblance

For a good while now, folks have been pointing out that TikTok culinary influencer Jordan The Stallion kind of looks like quadruple (quintuple? Septuple? Infinituple?) threat Donald Glover.

So what have they decided to do about that? Make an extremely viral video, naturally.

Donald Glover and Jordan The Stallion collab on TikTok

A post appeared on Jordan the Stallion (real name: Jordan Howlett)’s TikTok on Sunday and who was addressing the viewer? Certainly not Jordan. (Or was it? No.)

Instead, Childish Gambino himself stood there, beckoning us, dressed suspiciously like Jordan.

“Hey, come here…” Glover begins.”Look, I’ve been hearing a lot about me and Jordan looking alike. Um, I understand it, we’re both very handsome people. Maybe one of us is more handsome than the other, but it’s really…”

At that moment, Jordan enters the frame…wearing the same exact outfit.

“Okay, I’m not doing this,” Jordan continues, explaining that everyone knows he wears “eggshell and black on Saturdays.”

The video ends with Glover and Jordan attempting to settle their outfit differences, to no avail.

The whole thing’s an absolute delight, especially when Jordan complains that he’s trying to make a name for himself while people already mistake him “for the Method Man.” Speaking of which, JTS made a similar video with the Powerbook II: Ghost star in February:

The internet reacts with delight

Needless to say, the internet is delighted by this collab.

User Victorieux observed, “Method Man is needed to complete the Spider-Man pointing meme.” TikTok user William Gonzalez commented, “Grownish Gambino 😂😂😂”

“Jordan for real a perfect mix of method man and Donald 😭” wrote Kanae Kocho.

The video got big reactions all the way over on X as well:

I cant unsee it now. Somebody get jordan peeled on the phone for the movie with him donald glover and method man https://t.co/zvsMhKTlNz — Kwan Lee (@KwanLee) July 6, 2024

Donald Glover & Jordan Howlett Got Me Laughing So Hard😭🔥



“Grownish Gambino” 😂 pic.twitter.com/0D5zwzZTUr — Rap301 (@Rap301_) July 6, 2024

At the BET Awards I thought he was Donald Glover. Others thought he was Jeffrey Wright. If you look like Glover, Wright, or Method Man… Jordan’s coming for ya! https://t.co/b405pXLiOQ — He went from Catholic to Jehovah (@MorgBGreat) July 8, 2024

Me trying to figure out how Jordan looks like Donald Glover and Method Man, but Donald Glover and Method Man don’t look alike 😩 pic.twitter.com/VSEgnHqqlC — Ada  (@fashionpoeista) July 7, 2024

Well done, gentlemen. Solid #twinning all around. The collab of course comes ahead of the release of the latest Childish Gambino album, Bando Stone & the New World, out July 19th.

