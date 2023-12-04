‘He started a WAR’: Customer exposes Outback Steakhouse’s bread recipe after they refuse to sell him breadboard

Jordan (jordan_the_stallion8), a TikTok influencer with 11.4M followers, recently embarked on a quest to acquire a breadboard from Outback Steakhouse which was a trend started by another creator, Camile (@camiilesmiith). This seemingly simple mission turned into a viral sensation, garnering 1.9 million views and drawing comparisons to the beloved TikTok food reviewer, Keith Lee (@keith_lee125).

But unlike Lee’s review-centric content, Jordan focuses on revealing ‘secrets’ of the culinary world… and he makes good on that promise in his search for the breadboard.

He enthusiastically tells his viewers, “I found the one Outback Steakhouse in my city. I’m going to go and see if I can get myself a breadboard.”

His quest, however, meets a series of rejections. At the first Outback Steakhouse, staff politely decline his request. Undeterred, he tries another location, only to be told, “No, we don’t sell the breadboard, and if you’re not going to get any food, get out.”

In a twist of fate, as he’s leaving, the staff recognizes him and offers to sell the breadboard, but Jordan, in a playful turn, declines. “I don’t even want it anymore,” he says.

Despite the setbacks, Jordan’s spirit remains unbroken. He decides to get petty, putting on a pair of reading glasses and divulging the secret recipe for Outback’s honey wheat Bushman bread. “First you wanna mix two and a half cups of warm water, a fourth cup of vegetable oil, a half cup of honey, and two tablespoons of molasses…” he explains.

The TikTok community’s reaction to Jordan’s breadboard adventure was peppered with humor, admiration, and a clear appreciation for his distinctive approach. Many comments on Jordan’s video draw parallels with Keith Lee, known for his genuine and impactful food reviews.

However, Jordan’s approach is distinct. While Keith Lee focuses on reviewing and promoting local eateries, Jordan dives into unveiling secrets behind popular food items, adding an element of insider knowledge. This difference in style doesn’t lessen the impact both influencers have on their followers. Jordan has garnered over 11.4 million followers.

“Him and Keith Lee are not to be messed with,” one commenter wrote, acknowledging both Jordan’s and Keith’s influential presence on TikTok.

Another user humorously suggested Jordan could have taken a more direct approach. “Shoulda gone full Keith Lee and been like ‘I went to get my breadboard. I got it let’s try it. As you can see I’m not holding a breadbboard,'” they wrote, mimicking Lee’s video style.

However, not everyone appreciated the comparisons to Keith Lee.

One user expressed their frustration, stating, “I hate the Keith Lee comparisons. THIS man right here is SERVING the people with secrets. We love him as him!”

Echoing this sentiment, another user remarked, “Bro the Keith Lee of restaurant secrets,” recognizing Jordan’s knack for uncovering hidden aspects of the food industry.

Jordan’s attempt to secure a breadboard from Outback Steakhouse might not have panned out, but it led to a delightful revelation of the restaurant’s bread recipe. His ability to turn a setback into a fun segment demonstrates why he’s a beloved figure on TikTok.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Outback Steakhouse and Jordan via email for further comment.