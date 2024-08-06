11 times Jonathan Owens praised his wife Simone Biles in public: ‘My lil champ’

There’s no questioning that Simone Biles is one of the biggest stars of the 2024 Paris Olympics. The GOAT is living her best life at the big games, showing her insane prowess at her sport once again. For the first time in her Olympic career, the master gymnast has her husband, Jonathan Owens, cheering her on as she pursues medals on medals.

Owens, an athlete in his own right, has been criticized before for his attitude about his athletic ability compared to his wife’s. If there were ever any doubts that Owens was all about supporting his history-making spouse, he’s worked to dispel them at the Paris games.

Here’s a look back at all the times Jonathan Owens has cheered Simone Biles on in her countless professional achievements.

1. Jonathan’s first time watching Simone compete was very sweet.

Owens and Biles first started dating in 2020. The pandemic kept things between the two low-key for some time, but in June 2021, Jonathan publicly supported his partner for the first time at the U.S. Gymnastics Championship.

It was a great time to be there, supporting her as she became the first woman to perform a Yurchenko double pike vault.

2. Jonathan often supports Simone from afar, like he did in 2023.

Due to overlaps between gymnastics and the NFL schedule, Owens often has no choice but to support his wife in a long-distance way. Such was the case during Biles’ Olympic stint in 2021 (a rescheduling of the 2020 games) due to COVID restrictions.

In October 2023, when Biles competed in the 2023 World Championships, Owens wasn’t able to show his support in person amid his own sport’s season. There, she put on a truly dominant display in an important return after taking time away from the sport to focus on her physical and mental health. It was also her first time competing since her April 2023 wedding to Owens.

Owens congratulated his wife as he watched while in the midst of his own season.

You deserve it, just getting rewarded for all your dedication and hard work. Blessed to be able to witness the greatness first hand. I love you so much, I’m so happy for you baby ❤️❤️ https://t.co/759f40MHcM — Jonathan Owens (@jjowens_3) October 6, 2023

3. Jonathan shared his vision of Simone’s accomplishments on display in their house.

During a cute moment in Simone Biles Rising on Netflix, the couple takes a tour of the home they’re building in front of the documentary cameras. As Jonathan is explaining what he thinks should decorate the walls, he paints a picture for Simone.

via Netflix

“We’ll blow my baby up” is definitely giving supportive husband vibes.

4. The road to Paris changed the game.

Jonathan Owens went the extra mile to make sure he was supporting his wife as she prepared to compete in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

In early June, he joined the rest of Biles’ family as they cheered her on at the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Championships. His reactions in the crowd made its way on to social media:

5. In July, he penned a heartfelt note to his wife as she embarked on her Olympic journey.

Owens talked about being proud of his wife, both as a partner and as an athlete.

Just knowing all the work that you put in and everything that you’ve been through, and to still come back and be as dominant as ever, i was speechless. I’m so thankful to be apart of this journey with you, and i cant wait to be able to watch you out there in Paris. I’m so happy for you babe!!!! 🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷 Cheers to going to your third Olympic Games!!!!!! Just sounds so surreal being able to say my wife is the best to EVER do it, how did i get so lucky 😌 I love you so much 🤞🏽🤞🏽 Jonathan Owens/Instagram

6. Once the games began, Owens was spotted in the stands being a super fan. From taking notes (again)…

TRENDING: #Bears DB Jonathan Owens has gone viral for being a ‘supportive husband’ to Simone Biles, as he was taking notes of her stats at the Olympics.



🥹



(h/t @VanshayM)

pic.twitter.com/3m8eNWKuEq — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) July 31, 2024

7. …to congratulating her on each and every milestone…

Another one!!!! 🥇❤️ You’re so amazing 🤩🤩 https://t.co/5kMBjQdrFO — Jonathan Owens (@jjowens_3) August 1, 2024

9. …to supporting her with hand hearts in the stands…

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens shared a moment after clinching the women's all-around gold medal 🫶 pic.twitter.com/oZUG7tpyJR — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 1, 2024

10. …to showing up in his Biles gear and fanning out as she became the most decorated American gymnast in the history of the Olympics.

10. Not to mention, Jonathan had to get time off from the NFL to attend the Olympics.

Owens also got special permission from his team, the Chicago Bears, and the NFL to miss a portion of training camp to travel to Paris in support of his wife. Training camp began on July 23, but Owens was able to join him team in August.

Simone Biles now has the most Olympic Medals EVER for a USA Gymnast. The @ChicagoBears UNDERSTOOD THE ASSIGNMENT when they gave her husband Jonathan Owens time off from training camp to be present in Paris FOR HIS WIFE in that moment. This was BIGGER THAN FOOTBALL. This is family pic.twitter.com/nMcB133aqr — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) July 31, 2024

And now, to Paris for an update from @jjowens_3 🥇 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) July 31, 2024

11. Now he’s cheering for Simone from afar (again).

That meant missing out Biles winning her third gold medal of the games, unfortunately. But even as Owens made his travels home, he took the time to shout out his wife once more.

Man I’m so proud of her!!!!!!! https://t.co/fFGlfErowC — Jonathan Owens (@jjowens_3) August 3, 2024

Just another reminder that my wife is THE SHIT 🔥🥇 https://t.co/qK4zvZ5GxJ — Jonathan Owens (@jjowens_3) August 3, 2024

