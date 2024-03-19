‘We don’t like you’: Residents of the Bronx are taking issue with a viral clip of Jennifer Lopez talking about growing up on ‘the block’

“Jenny from the Block” is currently receiving less-than-positive reviews from people on that very block.

ICYMI, Jennifer Lopez recently released a musical film titled This Is Me … Now: A Love Story which dropped in tandem with her first album in a decade, also titled This Is Me … Now. A week later, she dropped a documentary about the filming of the movie called This Is Me…Now. Confused yet?

In light of recent media attention around these releases, a clip of the artist is currently going viral for all the wrong reasons. In the snippet, J Lo is seen taking her hair out of an updo, before saying, “It reminds me of when I was sixteen, in the Bronx, running up and down the block.”

https://www.tiktok.com/@primevideo/video/7345122061699943726

While the clip may seem innocuous to some fans given how often J Lo has brought up the Bronx in the past, multiple users on both TikTok and X appear to have had enough of this location’s name-dropping. These users have taken issue with J Lo’s repeated mentioning of her childhood there, as they believe she’s merely utilizing her past in an attempt to appear more approachable and/or down-to-earth, despite allegedly doing very little to be an actual part of their community.

These users did not mince words, with TikTok user photosbyangela posting what has been the most viral take so far. In her video, she revealed that she allegedly attended the same high school as J Lo, beginning her video by saying, “Okay, I truly have left this woman alone for years. I have just been annoyed in silence since High School.”

She then goes on to describe J Lo’s alleged lack of contributions to Bronx neighborhoods and the very block she claims to be from, stating, “We both attended an all-girls high school in an Irish and Italian neighborhood, so you weren’t running up and down the block […] why are you lying? Please stop using us to look human”

Other users from the neighborhood have also weighed in on the J Lo clip, taking what photosbyangela began a step further by sharing their own feelings, with TikTok user pauliemars saying plainly, “The block doesn’t like J Lo, and—growing up here—I always heard people call her a sell-out”:

The comments on the various TikToks are also siding with these users. One top comment reads, “At this point, the block is a victim of J Lo,” while another states, “Jenny left the block and never looked the fuck back.”

Whether J Lo will respond to these claims remains to be seen.

