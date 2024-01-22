Jacob Elordi is babygirl: Here’s why he’s being referred to as ‘baby girl’ online—and yes, it’s a good thing

It’s been a while since pop culture had a good ol’ fashioned gentle giant to look up to (literally); one that makes people think, “You, sir, are very large…and yet, we feel okay!” as soon as they enter a scene—that is, until recently.

Enter Jacob Elordi.

jacob elordi u are my baby girl pic.twitter.com/uA9xTZfPe5 — drei (@rafesbitch) January 19, 2024

For the uninitiated among us: Elordi is a 6 ‘5 Australian actor who rose to fame, in part, by playing bad boy Noah Flynn in Netflix’s The Kissing Booth series. But Elordi has since caught the attention (and affection) of the internet at large thanks to his role on HBO’s mega-hit series Euphoria, as well as his film roles, which include playing Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla, and—most recently and most meme’d—his role as Felix Catton in Emerald Fennell’s controversial film Saltburn.

jacob elordi for his performance as babygirl in the internet https://t.co/VNz3UhJdCK — charlie baker (@pauliebleek3r) January 22, 2024

Thanks to the latter’s popularity among fans, as well as Elordi’s approachable and humorous vibe while on press tours and talk shows—he, for example, claims he only knew who Elvis was before being cast as the icon because of Disney’s Lilo & Stitch—the actor has developed a reputation in online circles as being a lovable little guy despite his super-sized stature, with many of his admirers taking to X in an attempt to explain their unique feelings for him:

jacob elordi is like. timothee chalamet with more water and nutrients — Grovy🥭 (@grovymango) January 19, 2024

jacob elordi i am not necessarily attracted to you but i feel as though you are a gentle giant who would lift me up with ease so i could pick a peach growing from a tall tree that i otherwise would not be able to reach pic.twitter.com/MkqyQXErSN — °. ✧ 🍵emily🪷✧°. (@uhhmmily) January 20, 2024

jacob elordi in a past life you were a gentle giraffe munching on the leaves of tall trees. and before that you were a kindly brachiosaurus roaming the earth. your purpose now is to help me reach the soup cans on the top shelf at the grocery store — sarah (@tinygreenbug) January 20, 2024

not attracted to jacob elordi but fond of him like i would stare out the window and watch him clean my pool and offer him homemade lemonade — 𝔟𝔯𝔦 ☆ (@ufobri) January 21, 2024

As a result of this very viral love over the last couple of weeks, the actor has been experiencing what can only be described as “baby girl-ifcation”: a phenomenon best explained in this entry on Urban Dictionary. You see, the term “baby girl” in this context doesn’t refer to babies or girls at all, but instead refers to “grown fictional men who have [a] fandom in a loving chokehold.”

So basically, it’s a term used for actors portraying male characters who, in another life (i.e.: in, like, 2016), may have been described by their fanbases as “cinnamon rolls.”

jacob elordi always posing like he’s small pic.twitter.com/sJFvaJME2T — des ⭐️ (@disneyrry) January 21, 2024

WHAT THE ACTUAL FUCK JACOB ELORDI pic.twitter.com/j32zbxVrz4 — ✰ lola (@ClNEMANYA) January 19, 2024

rachel zegler and jacob elordi duo was so cute i miss them 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/JwWtLx14Z8 — z (@livcookeist) January 17, 2024

And this past weekend, his title as the world’s reigning “baby girl” was further cemented when Elordi hosted Saturday Night Live alongside musical guests Reneé Rapp and Megan Thee Stallion.

In a promotional video for the show, Elordi is seen flanked by Rapp and SNL’s Bowen Yang, who both agree he is “so baby girl.” The actor accepts his title in the video with a simple nod, further working to canonize the decision already made by his fans on X.

So, yeah…there you have it!

In short:

sometimes babygirl is a 6’5 australian man named jacob elordi 🎀 pic.twitter.com/PJwWnEtUOy — aileen 💋 (@elordisdua) January 19, 2024