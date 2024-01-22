Jacob Elordi is babygirl: Here’s why he’s being referred to as ‘baby girl’ online—and yes, it’s a good thing

It’s been a while since pop culture had a good ol’ fashioned gentle giant to look up to (literally); one that makes people think, “You, sir, are very large…and yet, we feel okay!” as soon as they enter a scene—that is, until recently.
Enter Jacob Elordi.
For the uninitiated among us: Elordi is a 6 ‘5 Australian actor who rose to fame, in part, by playing bad boy Noah Flynn in Netflix’s The Kissing Booth series. But Elordi has since caught the attention (and affection) of the internet at large thanks to his role on HBO’s mega-hit series Euphoria, as well as his film roles, which include playing Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla, and—most recently and most meme’d—his role as Felix Catton in Emerald Fennell’s controversial film Saltburn.
Thanks to the latter’s popularity among fans, as well as Elordi’s approachable and humorous vibe while on press tours and talk shows—he, for example, claims he only knew who Elvis was before being cast as the icon because of Disney’s Lilo & Stitch—the actor has developed a reputation in online circles as being a lovable little guy despite his super-sized stature, with many of his admirers taking to X in an attempt to explain their unique feelings for him:
As a result of this very viral love over the last couple of weeks, the actor has been experiencing what can only be described as “baby girl-ifcation”: a phenomenon best explained in this entry on Urban Dictionary. You see, the term “baby girl” in this context doesn’t refer to babies or girls at all, but instead refers to “grown fictional men who have [a] fandom in a loving chokehold.”
So basically, it’s a term used for actors portraying male characters who, in another life (i.e.: in, like, 2016), may have been described by their fanbases as “cinnamon rolls.”
And this past weekend, his title as the world’s reigning “baby girl” was further cemented when Elordi hosted Saturday Night Live alongside musical guests Reneé Rapp and Megan Thee Stallion.
In a promotional video for the show, Elordi is seen flanked by Rapp and SNL’s Bowen Yang, who both agree he is “so baby girl.” The actor accepts his title in the video with a simple nod, further working to canonize the decision already made by his fans on X.
So, yeah…there you have it!
In short: