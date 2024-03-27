Everything we know about ‘Inside Out 2’ so far

Pixar’s 2015 hit original film Inside Out is getting a much-deserved sequel, and we already have quite a bit of information about the project.

What’s the film about?

The first film followed the emotions living inside of a pre-teen named Riley, whose parents uprooted and moved the entire family from Minnesota to San Diego, CA, for her father’s new job. Her emotions struggle with this unexpected change, trying to keep Riley happy and positive despite her overwhelming urge to feel the sadness that has overtaken her given her leaving her old life and friends behind. Eventually, through various mental trials, Riley’s emotions find a balance between Joy and Sadness, realizing they’re all needed in order to make Riley happy.

After the events of the first film, the sequel still follows Riley, who’s now a teenager—and being a teenager means she’s about to discover a whole new host of emotions!

As revealed in marketing for the sequel, these emotions will include Anxiety, Embarrassment, Envy, and Ennui. Storyline-wise, it appears they’re taking over Riley’s mind, causing her former main emotions—Joy, Sadness, Anger, Disgust, and Fear—to be, quite literally, “bottled up” as she moves into puberty.

Make room for Joy, Fear, Disgust, Sadness, Anger, Anxiety, and Ennui, AND Envy, and don't forget Embarrassment 🌪️ Check out the new poster for Disney & Pixar's #InsideOut2, only in theaters June 14! pic.twitter.com/nJOWmfnoJ5 — #InsideOut (@PixarInsideOut) March 7, 2024

Who’s voicing the new emotions?

Many actors from the first film will be returning to reprise their roles, including Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, and Lewis Black (Joy, Sadness, and Anger respectively)—however, Mindy Kaling and Bill Hader will not be reprising their roles as Disgust and Fear, allegedly due to negotiations that fell through. Their roles have instead gone to Tony Hale and Liza Lapria.

The newer emotions will be voiced by Maya Hawke, Ayo Edebiri, Adèle Exarchopoulos, and Paul Walter Hauser, who’ll take on Anxiety, Envy, Ennui, and Embarrassment.

Riley will be voiced by Kensington Tallman, who’s taking over the role from Kaitlyn Dias, and Riley’s parents will once again be voiced by Diane Lane and Kyle MacLachlan.

When is the movie coming out?

As of right now, the movie is set for a June 14, 2024 release. We’ve already received several separate trailers for the film so far (a teaser trailer, an official trailer, and a few TV spots), which showcase how the new emotions will slowly be taking over and how the old emotions will be forced to coexist with Riley’s growing complexities.

The official trailer for ‘Inside Out 2’ has been released.



pic.twitter.com/C6UbuWTDcU — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 7, 2024

How are fans of the franchise reacting?

Naturally, fans of the first film have had a lot of reactions to this somewhat surprise sequel, taking to X to express their funniest jokes about all of the new emotions and what they mean for Riley:

inside out 2 new character named “anxiety” came with a lot of baggage…. she is so meeeee pic.twitter.com/aW4hoLwoaU — notes 📝 (@n0tesforyou) November 11, 2023

first look at inside out's new emotion character: "that dawg in me" pic.twitter.com/PfM8lhzLhn — SITA (@raspberhrriies) November 13, 2023

Inside Out 2 will introduce new emotions:

-Cunty

-Family Guy gifs

-Suicidal

-Body Dysmorphia

-Chronically Online — Addison Rae Shady Facts (@wescravenscream) September 10, 2022

I love how Inside Out 2’s general response so far has been “WHY DONT OTHER OLDER MINDS IN THE FIRST MOVIE HAVE THE NEW EMOTION CHARACTERS”



That is going to be my new complaint for every sequel.



WHY WERENT THE NEW CHARACTERS FROM THIS MOVIE IN THE FIRST MOVIE? — Disney Dan Becker (@DisneyDan) March 8, 2024

this comment on the inside out 2 poster is killing me pic.twitter.com/s25zdBCLfA — isaiah’s #1 fan (me shoobie) (@soncadventure2) March 7, 2024

The highly-anticipated sequel finally hits theaters this summer.

