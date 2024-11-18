That One Sound is a column from internet culture reporter Charlotte Colombo that explores the origin of popular sounds heard on TikTok.

Featured Video

Have you ever heard something so unbelievable that you struggle to comprehend it altogether? Maybe the news has you simply aghast, or perhaps the audacity of some people can be beyond comprehension, but the good news is that you aren’t alone in feeling that way. In fact, more than 3,000 people have expressed similar sentiments by lip-syncing to the new viral sound, “I didn’t hear that.”

Want to learn more about this sound? Well, too bad—I didn’t hear you.

Just kidding.

Advertisement

The sound

The sound is a conversation between women. The first woman says, “She has three, he doesn’t have a job.” In response, a second woman says, “I didn’t hear that.” The purpose of this sound is to either express disbelief or to pretend not to hear something that they do not want to hear. TikTok has both, and here are some examples.

“When my bestie randomly drops some mind-boggling lore,” says @_aashhendrix.

Advertisement

“When we’re laughing the whole class period and the teacher says, ‘assignment due at the end of class,’” says @salmajabarbique.

“When my homegirl is venting, and she slips up and says something that will make me hate this [man] forever,” says @st2rgirl.x0.

“Me in the future if my daughter tells me she’s been talking to somebody for five months,” says @brianiquee.

Where’s it from?

Advertisement

The sound was first posted by @imjusyon on Oct. 19. The full conversation takes place between a woman off-camera and an elderly woman. The conversation is as follows:

“She has three, he doesn’t have a job,” the first woman behind the camera says. To which the second, elderly woman in front of the camera replies: “I didn’t hear that.” This was followed by the first woman emphasizing that “she has three jobs and he doesn’t.”

Accompanying this video is on-screen text reading: “My reaction when a dusty [man] say he gon’ make me his [baby momma] (sic).” At the time of writing, the clip has amassed 957,100 views.

Sound off

The video doesn’t offer any further context. It’s also unclear whether the person speaking in the video is the person who uploaded it to TikTok.

Advertisement

But context clues suggest that the women are talking about a romantic relationship where the woman has three jobs and the man has none. When the elderly woman says, “I didn’t hear that,” we can assume she said that in terms of disbelief. Which, if you ask me, is utterly unbelievable.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.