We wouldn’t touch this Gypsy-Rose Blanchard dance trend with a 10-foot pole

Since her release from prison, all eyes have been on Gypsy-Rose Blanchard. Her murder charge and claims that she was a victim of Munchausen by proxy captivated the world, but since she was released from prison, things have gotten weird.

With her public spats and candid posting style, Blanchard has become something of a social media personality. And while the ethics of this is thorny, it can’t go unnoticed. Here’s what we know about the “Ten-foot pole” remix.

The sound

Over a pulsing dance track, Blanchard says: “Oh honey I’m so not threatened by you. My man wouldn’t touch you with a 10-foot pole.” The beat then drops as the refrain “10-foot pole” and “my man” is repeated.

Blanchard then goes on to repeat, “Last time I checked/ You don’t have a man/ You don’t have a man,” and so on.

The remix has an impeccable beat to it, so unsurprisingly, it didn’t take long for the “Ten-foot-pole challenge” to take shape. At the time of writing, 29,800 TikTokers used this remix in their videos—and the majority of them are dancing videos.

Where’s it from?

This remix is the latest in a long line of bangers by Carl “Casa Di” Dixon. Other hits by the musician include “Never Trump Guy,” “Very demure/very mindful,” and “One Margarita.”

This remix in particular was posted on June 25, and has amassed 8.5 million views.

Meanwhile, the clip itself comes from a video earlier in June that Gypy Rose posted in response to claims that Ken Urker, her boyfriend, previously asked influencer Flawless Ninja for drinks.

“Oh honey, I’m so not threatened by you,” she said.”My man wouldn’t touch you with a 10-foot pole. You’re just mad because I have a Chad, and last time I checked, you don’t have a man.”

She then went on to add: “So it looks like you’re the one that’s panini-pressed… call a spade a spade, honey.”

Sound off

The originator of the “Ten-foot pole challenge” dance routine is Rawlins (@rawlinsness). In short, the dance involves keeping your hands a few feet apart in order to represent the “pole” as your hands move side to side. Rawlins’ video, which was posted on July 9, ended up amassing 8.5 million.

An extended dance routine was then choreographed by Garrett Clayton (@garrettclayton1) on Aug. 21. It’s amassed 6.6 million views, and now, is being replicated all over the app. That’s one hell of a diss track.

