What will David Lynch be reincarnated as? The Nintendo Switch 2, according to social media

The sad news of American filmmaker David Lynch’s passing on Jan. 16., 2025 resulted in a deluge of condolences posted across the internet. Known for films like “Eraserhead” and Blue Velvet, and television shows like Twin Peaks, Lynch drew in fans because of the way he masterfully crafted dreamlike settings, brain-twisting psychological plots, and showcased the mundane with the surreal.

Touching tributes from celebrities surfaced amongst the grief-stricken sentiments across social media. Actor Kyle Maclachlan, who frequently worked with Lynch, posted several images of the two and his thoughts and feelings in an Instagram post.

“His love for me and mine for him came out of the cosmic fate of two people who saw the best things about themselves in each other,” Maclachlan wrote. “I will miss him more than the limits of my language can tell and my heart can bear.”

Will David Lynch be reincarnated as someone else?

Many can’t envision a world without their favorite bizarre-genre director. They’re taking things up on a spiritual level with reincarnation predictions.

“My son is currently being born and we’re just PRAYING that David Lynch’s spirit is in play,” posted X user @SWAIM_CORP, on Jan. 16., 2025 (the day of Lynch’s death).

The post, which was a repost of @SWAIM_CORP announcing the upcoming birth of his child, has over 214.4K views, 13K likes, and 336 reshares, and comments filled with hope and Lynchian references.

“’Son, the teachers said you were fighting at school. Care to elaborate?’ ‘No’ ‘…it IS him’,” X user @VOXFELIS replied, referencing an iconic line from an interview from a 2007 BAFTA interview with David Lean.

Post from X discussing David Lynch reincarnated

“Only one way to find out,” added X user @Howmchdidyoupay. “Buy him 5 Woody Woodpeckers.” The reply includes an image of Lynch and a screenshot of an interview in which he describes “rescuing” several Woody Woodpecker toys from a gas station in 1981.

Others made their Lynch reincarnation ideas a bit more tongue-in-cheek.

“You’re laughing? david lynch is being reincarnated as the switch 2 and you’re laughing?” posted X user @tiadeeznuts.

With over 2.1M views, 10K reshares, and 107K likes, the post combined the news of Lynch’s passing with the upcoming anticipated release of the Nintendo Switch 2, which was also announced on Jan. 16., 2025.

In fact there are a stunning number of posts on X “welcoming back” David Lynch as the Nintendo Switch 2…she could never.

@tiadeeznuts played on a classic X joke involving the death of a major celebrity and the “birth” of something else iconic. Similar viral posts go back as far as 2022, when Queen Elizabeth II passed and was predicted to be Trisha Paytas’ baby, and as recently as the tragic death of One Direction singer Liam Payne, who may have re-entered this earth as the baby of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

How are other people reacting to David Lynch’s death?

While most grieved through their favorite Lynch lines or ways he inspired them, others used social media to express their opinions that the wrong filmmaker died.

“WOODY ALLEN IT SHOULDVE BEEN YOU,” posted X user @girlbosskenroy. The post has over 1.8M views, 8.9K reshares and 57K likes, and plenty of thoughts about the sentiment.

X user @M4RGOTROBBIES posted a similar sentiment. “Why is it never woody allen or roman polanski,” although some in the comments pointed out that Lynch appeared to support Roman Polanski despite the filmmaker’s 2009 arrest.

