People are testing their ‘biological age’ with one painful-looking jump

The kneeling jump squat is currently trending on social media because people claim the move can determine your biological age. A woman performed the kneel to squat test in a TikTok video from April 8, 2025, captioned, “Apparently if you can do this, your biological age is under 30.”

The post has 6.7 million views, and social media users across platforms accepted the challenge. Many performed the test solo or in groups, at the office, or as a family or couple. #biologicalage feed is full of TikTokers’ kneel-to-squat challenges, and others responded via the comments. The conversation around the trend stirred up questions about the relationship between fitness and biological age.

What is the kneel-to-squat challenge?

The challenge is simple: move from kneeling to squatting in one fluid motion. If you are able to jump from your knees to the soles of your feet, you’ve succeeded—and according to the TikTok trend, can claim that you are fit, healthy, and “biologically” under 30.

Ok, what does the kneel-to-squat move actually test?

The kneel-to-squat movement measures strength and stability by testing the body’s capacity for explosive power and flexibility. It requires the core and lower body, including the hips, knees, and ankles, to work together. Experts say the kneel-to-squat is usually easier for people under 30 because they generally have more muscle mass and flexibility. Older people who have maintained these physical factors can also successfully perform the move. Makes sense.

According to a doctor interviewed by Metro, “People with joint issues, injuries, excess weight, or a sedentary lifestyle might find it hard. Not being used to explosive movement or lacking coordination can make it tricky too.”

Kneel-to-squat challenge posts got a lot of engagement

The kneel-to-squat challenge TikToks got a lot of engagement. And it’s no wonder—people with bodies are afraid to die. The conversation ranged from “I’m not even trying” to “This is not impressive,” but some important points were raised along the way. For instance, what is biological age? What does it have to do with fitness? What if you’re disabled or living with a disability?

Some dismissed the challenge and were reluctant to try. @andremongem_ commented, “I am biologically dead so I’m not even trying.” “36 here. Not even trying. Got sh*t to do tomorrow,” said @rambo19883030. @abeja_honey_bee warned, “Those of us born in the 1900’s just scroll and don’t try this.”

Others rejected the premise of the challenge, or were dubious of its claims. “‘Biological age’ is kinda sending me for no reason,” commented @erik.133. “Idk I powerlift and pole dance and couldn’t do this so I think it’s just test of whether you can do this one particular thing,” said @pomragrahamate. “Then I’ve never been biologically under the age of 30,” commented @cuteskelly10.

Fitness people and disabled people weighed in. @akapost0 commented, “Basic plyometrics for athletes,” and @fitbodyhom_ replied, “For real though this is not impressive.” Note the positively yoked user pic.

@bonfirebitch94 said, “Me and my Cerebral Palsy are just gonna…sit this one out.”

Does the test actually predict ‘biological age?’

The squat has gotten a lot of press extolling its merits as a key player in the maintenance of a body that needs to walk, sit, and stand.

Experts say the squat is among the most important exercises to maintain muscle mass in aging bodies. The move works major muscle groups in the legs, lower back, and core that enable movements like climbing stairs, sitting, and standing. According to the Oxford Longevity Project, musculoskeletal fitness, as assessed by a sitting-rising test conducted among 2000 adults, was a significant predictor of mortality in 51 to 80-year-old subjects.

Biological age measures the health of a body’s cells. It is a metric used in conjunction with chronological age (the age of a body measured by time) to determine overall health and can predict longevity. Biological age is, in part, calculated by measuring “frailty.” Frailty refers to age-related decline of physiological functions, including muscle strength, balance, and coordination. It is a single piece of the puzzle that is “biological age.”

It’s complex, and the fountain of youth methodology might not be up to the task

The kneel-to-squat challenge could be something a group has a lot of fun with, or just a weird kind of shame-based way to socialize and an ableist way of thinking.

“You’re really going to make me try this at work aren’t you?” commented @grilledcheezus0.

And there’s probably a psychic somewhere on the internet who can tell you when you’ll die—or how—but not both when and how.

This trending physical test and others like it can yield valuable data about overall health and longevity when put into context with other individually determined biological factors. But as an isolated data point, the kneel to squat likely isn’t enough to determine biological age.

It’s complex! More information could be needed in order to determine whether or not you have the cells of a 30-year-old.

“Need their zodiacs,” commented @robobeebo.

