‘The Willy Wonka Experience of BookTok’: Book festival drama erupts over failed promises and no shows

A book convention in Baltimore left authors and attendees alike frustrated and confused as expectations for the large event were dashed. Held May 2–3, 2025, the A Million Lives Book Festival in Baltimore, MD, was marketed as a major celebration of indie authorship. The website says that it is “the perfect event to make more bookish friends! This event will include a vendor hall, panels, a content creation room, fandom cosplay meet-ups, a cosplay competition and a ball.”

Organizers promised a packed vendor hall, glittering fantasy ball, and exclusive content rooms. Tickets ranged from $50 to $250, with tiers offering access to panels, meetups, and the Lavender Romance Ball.

Authors paid $150 to reserve tables and more to become event sponsors. But according to dozens of viral posts, especially from TikTok user @percijay_fantasyauthor and author Hope E. Davis (@hopeedavisauthor) on Threads, what unfolded was eerily reminiscent of DashCon or the infamous Willy Wonka Experience.

The A Million Lives Book Festival drama, explained

The convention told authors they sold 500–600 tickets. “Only about 50 people showed up,” Davis posted. Despite promises of event badges, there was no way to verify who was who, or if people in the convention space had even paid to attend the event. The few wristbands distributed weren’t consistent. As Perci Jay noted, some authors and attendees had the same plain wristbands. Meanwhile, she was never given one for the two-day event.

Many authors didn’t sell enough to break even. “I don’t think any author made a profit,” Davis wrote. “Most, like myself, didn’t even sell enough to make their table fee.”

It didn’t help that advertising was nearly nonexistent. “I looked up all the authors listed and realized the math wasn’t mathing,” Perci Jay said in one of the series of TikToks she wrote about the event. “You can’t have over 100 vendors and not advertise.” The only major promotion she could find came in the form of a 40% off ticket sale shortly before the event, which is when she knew there was going to be a problem.

Authors say they were misled by event promises

Sponsors paid for perks like their logos on tote bags attendees would receive at badge pickup and social media features, but they never materialized. “I sent my logo, headshots, everything,” Perci Jay explained in her TikTok series. “There was never a single post about me or my books. I got nothing.” She also added that her Facebook page takeover never happened, either.

Attendees and VIPs were promised swag bags filled with sponsor goodies. But when check-in arrived, authors were told the convention center had allegedly thrown them away. “No badges, no swag, no way to verify anything,” Perci Jay confirmed.

The much-hyped content creation room? Perci Jay told viewers to imagine the DashCon ball pit room and remove the ball pit. Panels were worse, with Perci Jay never being brought to the panel she was meant to be a part of. Additionally, one of her author friends told her that, allegedly, there were no tables or chairs in the panel rooms, so everyone was just sitting on the floor.

Venue chaos and accessibility issues

Authors arrived at 7 a.m. on Friday of the event to set up, dragging heavy suitcases without any clear instructions or signage. Hilton rooms promised to featured authors were canceled last-minute, forcing them into a Days Inn without elevators or ramps.

The event coordinator announced lunch breaks by shouting, but the ballroom stayed open, so authors had to choose between eating and guarding their tables. Even the vendor layout changed unexpectedly due to fire code violations.

Friday’s “VIP Day” was meant to be exclusive, but only about 30-40 attendees came through the vendor hall, according to the authors posting about the event. Saturday, the crowd doubled, barely. Perci Jay estimated there were 80 attendees at best.

As for the Lavender Romance Ball, which required a $250 Dream Maker ticket? There were no decorations, no music, and no food or cash bar as advertised.

Despite the chaos, attendees praised one group: the other authors. “The only reason I’m not crying in a corner is because other authors bought from me,” said Davis. “I took a huge loss on the weekend but at least I sold SOMETHING.”

Archer Management’s response to authors and attendees

The management company for A Million Lives Book Festival responded to the ongoing situation on their social media accounts. Organizer Grace posted a video on May 4 apologizing specifically about the Lavender Romance Ball and told attendees to email for refunds.

Additionally, on May 5, a post titled “AML: Refunds” went up, telling everyone that they are now able to request refunds for the event.

Archer Management did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

