Trump posts AI photo of himself as a Sith lord—Mark Hamill roasts him

On May 4, President Donald Trump’s social media team posted an AI-generated image showing him as a muscular, red-lightsaber-wielding warrior flanked by bald eagles—a dramatic nod to Star Wars Day. Fans and critics alike, including Star Wars actor Mark Hamill, commented on how the image cast Trump as a Sith, the villains of the franchise known for their authoritarian rule. The internet erupted with memes and disbelief that Trump’s team didn’t realize they were embracing the Dark Side—literally.

The message read, “Happy May the 4th to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting so hard to bring Sith Lords, Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, & well known MS-13 Gang Members, back into our Galaxy. You’re not the Rebellion—you’re the Empire. May the 4th be with you.”

Folks across social media were quick to note the glaring irony: the red lightsaber in Trump’s hand marked him not as a hero, but as a villain. In the Star Wars universe, red lightsabers are used by the Sith and are symbols of authoritarianism and corruption.

This isn’t the first time the Trump administration has used AI-generated images

This wasn’t the first time Trump’s camp leaned into AI-generated propaganda and faced ridicule for it. On May 3, Trump’s Truth Social account shared an AI image of him dressed as the pope, complete with robes, a crucifix, and his finger raised like classic paintings of Jesus. It was reshared on the White House X account.

The image was posted just 12 days after Pope Francis died, sparking outrage from Catholic communities and faith leaders. Critics accused Trump of sacrilegious behavior and political opportunism.

When pressed, Trump claimed ignorance about the image’s origin but added, “Actually, my wife thought it was cute. She said, ‘Isn’t that nice?’”

Mark Hamill weighs in on Trump’s Sith cosplay

Mark Hamill, best known for playing Luke Skywalker, didn’t hold back his opinion. Taking to BlueSky, he wrote on a quote-repost, “Proof this guy is full of SITH.” The post quickly went viral.

“In Star Wars. Those who have embraced the Dark Side of the Force wield red lightsabers. So, in other words, perfect,” wrote Mrs. Betty Bowers (@mrsbettybowers.bsky.social) in the post Hamill shared.

Fans praised Hamill for the jab, and many shared their disbelief that Trump’s team didn’t understand the symbolism they were using. One user commented, “‘We’re not the Empire!’ says the guy wearing black robes and holding a red lightsaber in an AI slop picture.”

Hamill has criticized Trump before, so his reaction wasn’t entirely unexpected. Still, the fact that the original Star Wars icon responded only amplified the online backlash.

The internet reacts

Following the Star Wars post, social media exploded with memes, hot takes, and mockery. One comment read, “Why is the lightsaber red Donnie.” Others joked about how fitting it was for Trump to embrace the aesthetic of galactic fascists.

In contrast, some supporters praised the image and said it symbolized strength. Still, the majority seemed united in disbelief.

