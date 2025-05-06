‘An insane amount of detail’: GTA 6 Trailer 2 highlights chaotic characters and insane detail

The Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) Trailer 2 spiked anticipation for the long-delayed title on Tuesday once again, especially with its graphics. While fans of the video game series have joked for years about how long Rockstar Games has taken to produce the new title (to the point that it’s a meme), the wait may have been worth it. Those high-quality visuals dazzled gamers across social media, particularly when they learned that it’s all from the standard PlayStation 5.

Featured Video

Aside from how it looks, fans expressed excitement over characters from Lucia to some guy in a funny t-shirt. But if you’re hoping to play it on a PS4, you’ll probably be disappointed.

GTA 6, trailer 2

The trailer released on May 6, 2025 is the second major teaser from Rockstar for the long-awaited game, and it’s pure eye candy. The footage shows protagonist Jason Duval driving around town while all the ladies check him out, then picking up his girlfriend Lucia before they embark on classic GTA action game shenanigans. Fighting a helicopter from a speedboat, almost falling out of a jet, that sort of thing.

Advertisement

Watch Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2 Now



Explore Vice City and beyond at https://t.co/XPwC8URCQ4 pic.twitter.com/6HKtk5K2b5 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) May 6, 2025

The end of the trailer states that they captured the footage on the PS5, not the PS5 Pro. This made the sights in the GTA 6 Trailer 2 all the more impressive to viewers. Unfortunately for PC gamers, this was the only platform mentioned, so they and Switch owners may have to wait even longer to play.

Rockstar announced another delay on May 2, sparking hope that the company would use the extra time to port it to other platforms. The new release date is May 26, 2026, which means the new game will come out nearly 13 years after GTA 5. The extensive gap between the two titles led to a now years-old meme about everything humanity would get before GTA 6.

GTA 6 Trailer 2 fan reactions: ‘Even the beer has bubbles’

The Grand Theft Auto series has always raised the standards on graphics, and what Rockstar presented in GTA 6 Trailer 2 is no exception. Fans are amped up for those visuals and the intense attention to detail.

Advertisement

“There’s an insane amount of detail in EVERY single shot,” said X user @hxrleysivy.

User @kirawontmiss pointed out that “even the beer has bubbles” in one trailer shot, remarking that “GTA 6 is not playing around.”

Advertisement

The ones who noticed that Rockstar captured the footage from the standard PS5 were even more impressed.

“GTA 6’s Trailer 2 was all shot on a normal PS5 btw, not even the PS5 Pro,” wrote @SynthPotato, “a standard 2020 PS5 system. Rockstar are ahead of the entire industry in terms of graphics and details it’s not even CLOSE.”

Others appeared gobsmacked by the sheer size of the open-world game. Map locations reportedly include Vice City, Leonida Keys, Port Cellhorn, Ambrosia, Grassrivers, and Mount Kalaga National Park.

Advertisement

“JUST HOW BIG IS THE GTA 6 MAP??” asked @IcyVert.

PS4 port unlikely

Some gamers too broke to afford a PS5 have apparently been asking if a PS4 port is coming as well. However, with graphics like that, fans are largely dismissing the idea, and sometimes being a little mean about it.

Advertisement

“Broke people on launch day watching a TheRadBrad walkthrough because they can’t play GTA 6 on a PS4,” said @RedLi8ning11 with a gif from The Boys.

Many others are in the process of making a meme out of the idea of a PS4 trying to run GTA 6. These most often utilize gifs and clips involving explosions.

Advertisement

Highly anticipated characters

The game series has a reputation for putting attractive women front and center, so it’s no surprise that GTA 6 Trailer 2 featured a lot of Lucia. Jason’s girlfriend and partner in crime got quite a few booty shots in under three minutes.

Advertisement

“GTA 6 Trailer 2 has like 10 shots solely focused on Lucia’s a**,” @SynthPotato noted. “Rockstar knows their audience so well.”

User @LordBalvin, meanwhile, posted collections of face-focused screenshots of Lucia with a tongue-in-cheek comment reading “I’m playing GTA 6 for the plot.”

On the other end of the conventional appearance spectrum, another fan favorite is that guy in the gamer t-shirt. Popular X user and gaming podcaster @JakeBaldino highlighted this guy, writing, “idk who this GTA6 character is but I am ALL IN.”

Advertisement

The shirt includes an image of a little girl in front of a screen and reads, “Violence is cool! Thanks videogames.”

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.