David Lynch announces emphysema diagnosis on X: ‘I have enjoyed smoking very much’

The name David Lynch conjures up many images. Cherry pie. Black coffee. Spikey white hair. Backward-talking little people. Dennis Hopper with an oxygen tank. Whatever the baby was in Eraserhead. Just a potpourri of deeply unsettling imagery, really. And if you’ve ever seen the man at work: smoking.

Unfortunately, the latter has seemingly ended the director and artist’s in-person working career.

David Lynch confirms emphysema diagnosis

During a new interview with Sight & Sound magazine, the 79-year-old filmmaker revealed he’s been diagnosed with emphysema. As a result, Lynch says he can’t leave his home anymore, because catching Covid or anything related would potentially come with some serious health issues. Lynch also mentions that his physicality is more limited these days, and can only “walk a short distance” before being “out of oxygen.”

“I’ve gotten emphysema from smoking for so long, and so I’m homebound whether I like it or not,” Lynch said in the interview. “It would be very bad for me to get sick, even with a cold.” As a result, Lynch mentioned that it was unlikely that he’d ever direct, unless he was to do so remotely, which he “wouldn’t like so much.”

In the aftermath of this interview, Rolling Stone reported that Lynch would never direct again, which certainly got more eyes on the story.

As a result, Lynch took to X to clarify matters to the people in his own words.

Ladies and Gentlemen,



Yes, I have emphysema from my many years of smoking. I have to say that I enjoyed smoking very much, and I do love tobacco – the smell of it, lighting cigarettes on fire, smoking them – but there is a price to pay for this enjoyment, and the price for me is… — David Lynch (@DAVID_LYNCH) August 5, 2024

Before you say anything, yes, I know it’s impossible to not read that in his voice.

David Lynch’s impact mourned

Regardless, it looks like Agent Gordon Cole ain’t quite hanging up the earpiece just yet. Besides, whatever Lynch could direct within the confines of his own home would probably be fantastically unsettling. And sadly, Netflix recently rejected Lynch’s proposed animated film project, Snootworld.

However, if this is indeed the end, that means Lynch’s final major studio project was 2017’s bonkers, nightmarish, transcendent, amazing Twin Peaks: The Return series for Showtime. More specifically, his final-final filmed statement was this:

Twin Peaks: The Return (Part 18)



This was incredible in every sense of the word, I can't believe the ride I was just taken on. Genuinely a perfect ending. I love Twin Peaks so much bro.



Thank you David Lynch & Mark Frost and the cast and crew for creating this masterpiece. pic.twitter.com/lkzjpJ0Tab — Zach (@zxchsnyder) August 6, 2024

Something I keep thinking about David Lynch's semi-retirement is that Twin Peaks: The Return is a hell of a way for him to sign off from filmmaking. An astonishing 18+ hour summation of his career, full of breathtaking leaps of the imagination. — Tom De Ville (@Devilligan) August 6, 2024

Either way, it’s hard not to feel the loss for the film industry, and fans are wishing him the best.

David Lynch assures us that he's filled with happiness and has no intention to retire. Protect this man at all costs! https://t.co/ocETGRtsBa — Welcome to Twin Peaks (@ThatsOurWaldo) August 6, 2024

Upon this unfortunate David Lynch news, I have decided to finamly watch Twin Peaks. My mother will tag along for as long as she lasts. — siemioon (@siemioonn) August 6, 2024

David Lynch is a national treasure. https://t.co/6mMK9AnI2l — Joolia Ghoulia (@Jooliasez) August 6, 2024

wear a mask for david lynch https://t.co/EjyDZDMxVG — holland oates (@sloopjawnB) August 6, 2024

a news story happened recently that involved cigarettes, COVID, and David Lynch — three subjects no one on here is normal about — and yet i didn't see a single insane take, i am impressed — merton ♨️ (@mertonesque) August 6, 2024

Anyway, don’t smoke, kids.