Krispy Kreme launches a line of Barbie donuts to celebrate the doll’s 65th birthday

Krispy Kreme is no stranger to pop culture tie-ins.

Heck, just a couple of months ago, they unveiled their latest collaboration with Pokemon. However, on Tuesday the doughnut shop announced its latest partnership, which may make you nostalgic for the golden days of July 2023.

Barbie Krispy Kreme donuts announced

The company announced that it’s “making an iconic flavor statement” alongside Barbie to celebrate her 65th anniversary. The partnership includes four new limited-edition donuts that feature unique flavors and designs.

“We’re excited to celebrate the Barbie brand’s 65th birthday with a collaboration that’s full of fun and flavor,” said Dave Skena, the global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme. “We’re bringing Barbie’s iconic fashions to life through delicious doughnuts that are sure to thrill Barbie and Krispy Kreme fans alike.”

If you’re like, “Oh cool, another promotion that’s probably only happening in the deepest nether regions of Sweden seven months from now,” fear not. You can go to a Krispy Kreme and get one of these donuts today!

What types of Barbie Krispy Kreme donuts are on the menu?

Starting today, fans of both doughnuts and toys can snag the new flavors at participating Krispy Kreme shops.

Here’s what you can expect with each flavor, according to the official website:

The Barbie Pink Doughnut

“Unglazed shell doughnut filled with Cake Batter Kreme™ dipped in Malibu blue icing and sparkly graham sand, topped with Malibu DreamHouse™ piece, and piped with a white cloud.”

Malibu Dream Party Doughnut

Barbie Berries ’n Kreme Doughnut

“Unglazed shell doughnut filled with Strawberry Kreme™, dipped in white icing, drizzled with purple and pink buttercream, and topped with a Barbie™ Heart.”

Barbie Sweet 65th Doughnut

“Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and sprinkled with Barbie™ Sweet 65th sprinkles.”

UPDATE: the Barbie one is DELICIOUS 🥺💕💖🎀💕 its kind of like a strawberry jelly glaze? not too sweet, its super yummy 😭 https://t.co/RxYL4Pp2au pic.twitter.com/j0X4nDgLxG — marnie ໒꒰ྀི´ ˘ ` ꒱ྀིა ｡ﾟ🪷 SHOP OPEN ☘️ (@loafsie) July 2, 2023

What are the special treats?

In addition to the doughnuts, Krispy Kreme has announced “special treats for randomly selected fans,” which include a limited quantity of Barbie Fashionista dolls with customized Krispy Kreme accessories. A custom Barbie x Krispy Kreme adult-sized denim jacket will also be included with each doll.

And guess what? You can win them with minimal effort:

From Sept. 4 through Sept. 6, any fan who comments and tags a friend on the Barbie x Krispy Kreme social competition post on Krispy Kreme’s social channels–@krispykreme on Instagram–will be entered into the contest.

Sept. 6 through Sept. 8, Krispy Kreme Rewards members who purchase a Barbie x Krispy Kreme dozen at participating Krispy Kreme shops and scan their Krispy Kreme Rewards app at checkout will be automatically entered in a giveaway for a chance to win. Krispy Kreme Rewards members may also enter without a purchase.

Krispy Kreme is also giving away a free Original Glazed doughnut to anyone who comes to a participating store wearing pink on Saturday, September 7th.

The Barnie 65th donuts can be purchased individually, as a three-pack or as a six-pack. No word on if Billie Eilish is doing a song for these.

