Barack Obama greeting Team USA Olympians compared to ‘Key and Peele’ handshake sketch

There’s always been an unspoken tie between Comedy Central’s 2012-2015 sketch comedy hit Key and Peele and 44th President of the United States Barack Obama.

Of course, the two were in power at the same time. Then of course there’s Luther, Obama’s “anger translator.” Overall, they just seem inexplicably tied, given their prominence during the same cultural moment before, you know, all this.

And it seems ol’ Barack has not yet quit Key and Peele.

Similarities between Key & Peel sketch and real-life

I’d like you to do something for me real quick. Please view this classic 2015 K&P sketch entitled “Obama Meet & Greet.”

Got it? Excellent.

Now let’s take a look at the real Barack Obama’s recent greeting of the Team USA basketball team, which includes the likes of Steph Curry, LeBron James, and Carmelo Anthony, ahead of their trip to the Paris Olympics.

That Key & Peele skit was too accurate https://t.co/2yCvB53pQQ — JT (@ThatDamnJosh_) July 10, 2024

Notice anything?

Yup, Obama’s doing the exact handshake routine his Jordan Peele counterpart pulled off in “Obama Meet & Greet.” The exchange became a meme in 2018 and has remained relevant in pop culture since the show’s original airing.

But is it intentional? It’s extremely likely, as this is probably a good time to point out that Obama has recreated a Key & Peele sketch IRL before:

Social media reacts to Barack Obama’s handshake

Either way, the Internet is delighted at this development.

Key & Peele's Obama handshake skit will forever be classic https://t.co/yH2f2Z2oIw — SOUND (@itsavibe) July 10, 2024

Obama Handshakes:



What Up My Ninja vs Hey Buddy👋🏽 pic.twitter.com/WQpEJIzDle — Chris (@RealDealChris) July 11, 2024

Love when Obama does the Key & Peele handshake line skit in real life 🤣 pic.twitter.com/iDMVhSSngb — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) July 10, 2024

That Obama handshake is everything 👊🏽 https://t.co/9PnccucPZi — T:. (@nonnabellaa) July 11, 2024

Barack Obama just recreated the Key & Peele handshake skit with Steph Curry, LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony & Team USA



“It is true I am the Hooper-in-Chief”

pic.twitter.com/4HaMxt5O8q — BAY AREA STATE OF MIND (@YayAreaNews) July 11, 2024

That Obama handshake thing is hilarious lol — Antoine Gibson (@MutaliMusic) July 11, 2024

Now we just have to wait to see if Bill Clinton ever recreates that SNL McDonald’s sketch.

