‘Please don’t dox her’: Behind the Charli XCX-inspired ‘Apple Dance’ controversy on TikTok

TikTok dance trends are difficult to predict. Some have their moment, we all have some laughs, and the dance fades away into the fog of internet history. Other routines take on a life of their own, twisting and evolving into something so beautiful and terrible that all those who touch it are forever affected. I don’t know if the “Apple” dance controversy is quite the latter, but it’s close.
History of the Apple Dance
So, here’s the deal. To catch you up…
In June, TikToker Kelley Heyer created the Apple Dance, which is some quick choreography to a section of the song “Apple” by Charli XCX off of her “Brat” album.
Heyer’s choreography is honestly well thought out and, as she explains, incorporates many of the song’s sentiments into the moves. Take a look:
@kelley.heyer Replying to @POPPYLAUR⚢ It’s very easy! I wanted this to be something cute people could do to show off an outfit :) #charlixcx #brat ♬ Apple – Charli xcx
From there, like the precious few lucky TikTok dances through time, this thing blows up. Everybody’s doing the Apple Dance. (Well, not everybody, but a lot of humans.)
@indiewire #Twisters cast members Anthony Ramos, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Glen Powell do the Charli XCX “Apple” dance trend. #indiewire ♬ original sound – IndieWire
@nino_ceniza Apple dance with the 911 cast ❤buck and Eddie ctto😊 #911series #buckandeddie ♬ apple by charliiiii – babyloncowboy 🍉
@atlanticrecords Obsessed with @Charli XCX, @Troye Sivan & @terrencefoconnor doing the apple dance 🍏 DC: @Kelley Heyer #charlixcx #brat ♬ Apple – Charli xcx
After this explosion, Heyer attends the MTV Video Music Awards and, on September 23rd, performing the “Apple” dance at Charli XCX’s Madison Square Garden show.
There, the following moment occurred:
@kelley.heyer Big screen POV 🍏💚 Love you #sweattour @Charli XCX Video from @themification 🫶 #appledance ♬ original sound – Kelley Heyer
And from the ground level:
@lilghstboy The inventor of the apple dance performs at the Sweat Tour at Madison Square Garden #charlixcx #brat #bratsummer #troyesivan #sweattour #nyc #madisonsquaregarden ♬ original sound – sachewy
Yeah, Heyer got “Soybombed” as a random woman totally stole Heyer’s moment by joining her unsolicited for the dance. Make up your own extremely viral TikTok dance, lady.
Apple dance interruption discourse brews
As you can probably predict, the Internet was not into this one bit. The issue proceeded to receive the most precious gift social media has to offer: discourse!
Apple dance creator pleads for peace
Naturally, with such an internet commotion being made of this, Heyer went hands-on, addressing the issue herself. On Tuesday, she took to her TikTok to “nip this in the bud.”
@kelley.heyer
My voice is shot from the concert but I just wanted to get this out there!♬ original sound – Kelley Heyer
Heyer clarifies that the interrupter apologized profusely and “just got really excited.” She stresses that they’ve “worked it out on the remix” and that “it’s fine.” Heyer then pleads to her followers not to dox the girl. It’s a classy move on her part, though we’ll see if it sticks.
“Let’s soften the comments a little bit, yeah?” Wise words. Good on Heyer for attempting to calm the waters here. However, one can’t help but be reminded of when Hank Ballard had to calm his fans, who were enraged at Chubby Checker for doing the Twist. Dance trends have always been dangerous, y’all.
