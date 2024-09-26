‘Please don’t dox her’: Behind the Charli XCX-inspired ‘Apple Dance’ controversy on TikTok

TikTok dance trends are difficult to predict. Some have their moment, we all have some laughs, and the dance fades away into the fog of internet history. Other routines take on a life of their own, twisting and evolving into something so beautiful and terrible that all those who touch it are forever affected. I don’t know if the “Apple” dance controversy is quite the latter, but it’s close.

History of the Apple Dance

So, here’s the deal. To catch you up…

In June, TikToker Kelley Heyer created the Apple Dance, which is some quick choreography to a section of the song “Apple” by Charli XCX off of her “Brat” album.

Heyer’s choreography is honestly well thought out and, as she explains, incorporates many of the song’s sentiments into the moves. Take a look:

From there, like the precious few lucky TikTok dances through time, this thing blows up. Everybody’s doing the Apple Dance. (Well, not everybody, but a lot of humans.)

After this explosion, Heyer attends the MTV Video Music Awards and, on September 23rd, performing the “Apple” dance at Charli XCX’s Madison Square Garden show.

There, the following moment occurred:

And from the ground level:

Yeah, Heyer got “Soybombed” as a random woman totally stole Heyer’s moment by joining her unsolicited for the dance. Make up your own extremely viral TikTok dance, lady.

Apple dance interruption discourse brews

As you can probably predict, the Internet was not into this one bit. The issue proceeded to receive the most precious gift social media has to offer: discourse!

it’s the way this girl was getting her proper recognition for creating the apple dance and this random ass girl just jumped in like… not even jumped but TOUCHED and GRABBED . what did you expect her to do?? stop???? this pisses me awf https://t.co/PcF8Yjp4fL — cat @ side order (@catgirltiarne) September 24, 2024

i really hope that girl knew her because why would you interrupt her moment like that… pic.twitter.com/vu5LNq0ti6 — senorita awesome (@qxytocin) September 24, 2024

Yall to that girl that who interrupted the Apple dance pic.twitter.com/5BjXxUl2dY — Timothy (@deliclit) September 24, 2024

the girl who fucked up the apple dance…. omfg pic.twitter.com/fEGBdOp5Tf — mark (@markgoodnight13) September 24, 2024

hot take: the other girl probably didn’t realize that the apple dance recording was meant specifically for kelley and is also just a very touchy person when overjoyed or a bit drunk. this is rlly not that deep https://t.co/NOCAkZ6qxH — gemma (@lovelessgf) September 24, 2024

the girl who interrupted apple dance girl

pic.twitter.com/3yCaZ14LAD — I a n (@gnarlygaejepsen) September 24, 2024

that video of the person interrupting the apple dance creators moment at the sweat tour is so hard to watch…. pic.twitter.com/FOvjnoo2uU — keller dover’s pr manager (@lcnglegs) September 24, 2024

the way y’all are acting like this girl is the devil incarnate when the apple dance girl has straight up said it’s fine and not to dox her or anything https://t.co/Dpuf1GyHps — pizza (@pizzadrienne) September 25, 2024

*crawls into the underbrush of an old growth forest deep in the ancient folds of the Appalachian mountains*



(whispering)



“Apple” is the worst song on the album and the dance is yawn-inducing — stewart (resting under a foil tent) (@mrmaggiano) September 24, 2024

Apple dance creator pleads for peace

Naturally, with such an internet commotion being made of this, Heyer went hands-on, addressing the issue herself. On Tuesday, she took to her TikTok to “nip this in the bud.”

@kelley.heyer My voice is shot from the concert but I just wanted to get this out there! ♬ original sound – Kelley Heyer

Heyer clarifies that the interrupter apologized profusely and “just got really excited.” She stresses that they’ve “worked it out on the remix” and that “it’s fine.” Heyer then pleads to her followers not to dox the girl. It’s a classy move on her part, though we’ll see if it sticks.

“Let’s soften the comments a little bit, yeah?” Wise words. Good on Heyer for attempting to calm the waters here. However, one can’t help but be reminded of when Hank Ballard had to calm his fans, who were enraged at Chubby Checker for doing the Twist. Dance trends have always been dangerous, y’all.

