Lorde and Charli XCX inspire ‘let’s work it out on the remix’ memes

What’s the opposite of a diss track? Charli XCX and Lorde may have found it.

Charli XCX releases “Girl, So Confusing” track

On her recent and sixth album BRAT, Charli XCX recorded a track called “Girl, So Confusing” apparently about her beef with everyone’s favorite royal, Lorde.

Fans speculated that the track was linked to the “Green Light” singer after Charli XCX had alluded to not getting along super great with fellow females in the music biz.

Lorde joins the “Girl, So Confusing” remix

However, the two apparently put aside their differences to record a remix of the tune, “Girl, So Confusion version with Lorde,” which dropped on Friday.

During the remix, the two actively work out their issues through adult communication. It’s extremely heartwarming.

“Work it out on the remix” memes

In the aftermath of the track, the internet has brainstormed other pairs who could also stand to “work it out in the remix.” The results, across the board, are brilliant.

May Charli XCX and Lorde’s positive example be carried with us through our day-to-day lives. In conclusion:

“Let’s work it out on the remix” is truly so astute and poetic.. World leaders should be applying this philosophy to policy and conflict — clintoris (@clintoris) June 21, 2024

