‘As an ex-Zara worker, she was lying to you’: Zara customer tries buying top. The cashier told her she can’t have it

A Zara customer, admitting she was discussing a “first-world problem,” still expressed disappointment over an incident that recently happened at the store.

Creator Ashley Cunningham (@sobadash_), who previously made the Daily Dot for a deep dive on red velvet cake, put up a video direct from a Zara dressing room on Thursday, getting more than 2.5 million views as of Sunday morning.

Showing herself admiring how a denim top looked on her, she says, “I know this is first-world problems, but I literally just tried this on in Zara and when I got to the register, the cashier said I can’t buy it because it’s out of season and they can’t sell it.”

She then concludes by asking, “Does anybody know how you can get this shirt?”

The video’s accompanying caption notes, “Please help, the manager is so mean. I really want this shirt.” She also hashtagged and mentioned @Zara in the hopes she would get an answer.

Despite this alleged reluctance to sell a customer a shirt, Zara appears to be doing well. According to a CNBC story from March, Zara’s parent company, Spanish clothing company Inditex, experienced a spike in sales across its family of brands.

The article said, “Sales increased 10.4% to 35.9 billion euros for the year, the company said, signaling this was a record high. Sales grew across all geographic regions and across Inditex’s brands and were ‘very satisfactory,’ both online and in store, the company said.”

In addition to Zara, Inditex brands include “Pull & Bear, Bershka, Stradivarius, premium retailer Massimo Dutti and sports and the athleisure-focused Oysho,” though Zara is its most popular outlet, with “plans to open new distribution centers in 2024 and 2025, as part of a major logistics expansion plan that will cost the company investments of 900 million euros in both years” to serve nearly 5,700 Inditex-owned stores.

Was the cashier lying?

Commenters shared observations about why she might have been refused the opportunity to buy something she liked in a Zara store.

“Sounds like the cashier wanted it,” one offered.

Several others echoed this sentiment, with one writing, “Zara sale starts this week. Everything that’s not in season is going on sale lol she wanted it.”

Another wrote, “As an ex-Zara worker, she was lying to you.”

Someone added, “I was leaving with it regardless. You can sell it to me or not babe. I’ll leave some cash at the door.”

One suggested, “Can’t buy something that was on the rack?? Definitely would’ve called corporate.”

Cunningham responded that she was planning to “call and cry” the next day.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Cunningham via the email address in her bio and TikTok direct message, and to Zara via email.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.