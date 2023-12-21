‘You’re just not ordering it right’: Raising Cane’s customer says you’re probably ordering wrong, shares sandwich hack

A customer said those who aren’t fans of Raising Cane’s are “probably ordering it wrong.” Then, she shared a hack that turned her into a fan of the restaurant.

TikToker Yesenia (@yeseniamaria_) shared the hack in a now-viral video recorded in the passenger seat of a car. A man in the driver’s seat interrupted with a few snide remarks throughout the video, but that didn’t stop Yesenia from imparting what she felt was game-changing knowledge. She started by sipping her drink from Raising Cane’s and then explained that she never cared for the chicken restaurant until recently.

“I thought that it was plain. [The] chicken was, like, not good,” she said. However, she said things changed when she stumbled across a TikTok of a woman who unveiled the “right” way to order.

“So, she said that you get the sandwich, but instead of getting the bread that it comes with, you ask for toasted bread. … And you need the sauce,” Yesenia said. The content creator said she now loves Raising Cane’s and called the sandwich “bomb.”

“Try this and lemme knoooow,” she captioned the video.

The Daily Dot reached out to Yesenia via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment. The video racked up over 362,000 views, but commenters focused more on the man’s commentary than the hack itself.

“The whole time I’m like sir can you hush I’m trying to listen here whole time I love canes & I knew exactly what you were gonna say,” one viewer wrote.

“Lmao it’s the background comments,” a second stated.

Still, many others shared their own Raising Cane’s tips.

“Ask for hot sauce to add to the sauce it’s 10x better,” one viewer recommended.

“Actually, if you get the fries well done, they’re sooo good. and the tenders crispy, GIRL, game changer,” a second shared.

“You also have to add hot sauce and ketchup to the sauce and mix with a fry and it’s amazing,” a third commented.

The Daily Dot has previously reported viral hacks that customers say bring foods to the next level. In November, fast-food expert Jordan Howlett shared an Uncrustables air fryer hack that increased his obsession with the frozen sandwiches tenfold. He also revealed that adding Alfredo sauce to Olive Garden’s iconic breadsticks makes them taste even better.