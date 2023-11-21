‘I can’t be trusted around Uncrustables’: Fast food expert shows how to properly eat Uncrustables

An Uncrustable can be a perfect snack for someone of any age. The tiny sandwiches come in a variety of flavors, such as peanut butter and jelly, chocolate hazelnut spread, and peanut butter and honey spread. While they may have fallen out of your grocery rotation, a fast food expert recently shared a new twist on the grade school classic.

Popular TikToker Jordan Howlett (@jordan_the_stallion8), who has amassed 11.4 million followers for his fast food knowledge, shared the tip in a now-viral video.

“The only good thing about being an adult is that you can buy your own snacks,” he said, filming himself in the bathroom mirror in his signature style. Then, he revealed that his all-time favorite childhood snack was Uncrustables. His love for Uncrustables was so deep that he traded a pair of shoes for the sandwiches as a child at school. From there, his mother forbade him from eating them. Now, as an adult, Howlett unveiled a large box of the peanut butter and grape jelly Uncrustables he purchased. Despite preferring them frozen, the content creator said he learned of a new way to eat them.

The video then cuts to Howlett in the kitchen with an Uncrustable on a plate. His first instruction was to leave the sandwich out for five minutes, “so it gets a little bit firm.” Next, he spread melted butter on top of the sandwich. Lastly, he put it in the air fryer for four minutes at 375 degrees Fahrenheit.

The result was a golden and crispy Uncrustable. He cut the sandwich in two with a fork, then took one half and bit into it. Needless to say, he loved it. “I just created a new problem in my house. This is a problem,” he said. “I need to have self-control. It’s too good.”

The video racked up over 615,000 views, and commenters shared that they also have an Uncrustables problem.

“I can’t be trusted around Uncrustables because I lose all control and will [eat] every single one in sight,” one viewer wrote.

“I traded my house for an uncrustable,” another joked.

In addition, some shared different ways to eat them.

“You can also dip it in egg with a bit of milk then cook it on a pan. kind of like French toast,” one viewer suggested.

“Now add just a little bit of cinnamon sugar and then air fry it,” a second shared.

“Deep fry them. use cinnamon toast crunch pancake kit as batter if you can find it,” a third recommended.

