‘Sam’s Club or Walmart’: Man warns he selected a Gatorade from the vending machine. He got a mixed berry Maker’s Mark instead

A TikTok user is gone viral after receiving an unwelcome surprise from the vending machine.

As he raged over being given a Maker’s Mark drink rather than Gatorade, creator Harlem Clean (@harlemxclean) amassed 307,600 views.

In the clip, which was subtitled “I got scammed,” Clean filmed the vending machine and pointed out that he pressed the 12th button. That, he claims, was supposed to dispense Gatorade. He showed viewers the blue Maker’s Mark he got as a result. He says, “I clicked Gatorade and I got this off-brand [expletive]. What the [expletive] is this bro? What is this mixed berry?”

Viewers react to the switch up

However, while many empathized with Clean, other commenters pointed out something strange about the 12th button on the machine. While it visibly shows the Gatorade logo, there is also a white sign that says “MIXED” that appears to have been stuck on top. Consequently, these commenters told Clean that he shouldn’t be so surprised.

Furthermore, users also noted that Maker’s Mark and Gatorade aren’t actually all that different. “It’s the same thing, different label,” one wrote. “That’s technically generic powerade,” another added. Even so, a further commenter empathized with Clean. “Even if it tastes just as good, you shouldn’t have to pay Gatorade prices for off-brand,” they pointed out. “Off-brand exists to save money.”

Is this a common problem?

While this mistake might seem uncommon, it’s more likely than you think. Multiple Reddit users posted about how they encountered a similar issue. Other TikTokers have also documented their experiences with vending machines.

For example, one user was disappointed to receive a Great Value ginger ale after she asked the machine for Canada Dry. “Thinking I’m about to get me a Canada Dry, and look what come out,” she said. “This ain’t Canada Dry. They don’t even look alike. What is this?”

Why do vending machines dispense the wrong drink?

On Quora, users listed several scenarios that might have led to the wrong drink being dispensed. This includes improperly stocking the machine, the selection mechanism malfunctioning, the coin/bill validator malfunctioning, or broader mechanical issues.

More specifically, Quora user and self-described vending machine expert Chris Bacher said the machine’s “Space to Sales” (S2S) function isn’t set up properly. This, he explained, means a vendor assigned the selection button to the wrong column.

The Daily Dot reached out to Harlem Clean via TikTok direct message for comment.

