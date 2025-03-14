‘She tryna get signed’: Restaurant server gives customers the wrong order. Then they see what she’s actually doing

No one likes getting a wrong order at a restaurant. But what about if your server is like really talented, does that help? Maybe. This customer tells a funny story about their wrong order and a Whitney Houston-like singer.

Featured Video

Wrong order, but…

Nya Amani (@nyaamani_) is a certified esthetician based in Smyrna, Georgia. While at a sports bar with their partner, Amani notices that their partner’s order was wrong. They ordered a wrap with no lettuce or tomato. However, they show the wrap with lettuce and tomato clearly on the table.

They then pan the camera to their server, who is doing karaoke, belting out high notes to Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You.”

Advertisement

“In her defense she wrote our order down so it was probably the kitchen fault, & she was sanging! but my man food wrong!!” Amani captions the video.

The video has 11.1 million views and 114,100 likes.

@nyaamani_ in her defense she wrote our order down so it was probably the kitchen fault, & she was sanging! but my man food wrong!! ♬ original sound – RICH OFF WAXING

Viewers weigh in

This wrong order video has viewers saying hilarious things.

Advertisement

“She tryna get signed and you in her face talm bout some wrap,” says one comment.

“If loud & wrong was a person,” says another.

“LMAOOO SINGING RIGHT IN FRONT OF THE WRONG ORDER IS KILLING ME,” someone else says.

“He will be okay he can correct it when Whitney is done lol,” says another.

Advertisement

“Excuse me Whitney Houston but he said no tomatoes,” says another.

The Daily Dot has previously covered wrong order scenarios, like this Walmart customer who ordered groceries and got a little something extra in each bag.

Unfortunately, a slew of racist comments also began to pile in on the post. Comments saying that Amani wasn’t going to tip anyways, most likely related to the stereotype that “Black people don’t tip.”

Amani even posted a video with all the comments they received regarding their tipping probability.

Advertisement

“Not like you were gonna tip anyways,” says one comment.

“We know who don’t tip,” says another.

“She wasn’t getting a tip from this table no matter what let’s be real,” says another with emojis of two Black people crossing their arms at the end.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Amani for comment via TikTok direct message and comment.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.