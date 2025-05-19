Passenger tests TSA rules by flying without a Real ID—here’s what went down

A TikTok user took a risk last week to show what happens at the airport when you attempt to get through security without a Real ID. As it turns out, they won’t turn you away if you show up with the old version of your driver’s license.

However, that might change within the next couple of years.

What will TSA do if you show up without Real ID?

In the video, posted on May 15, 2025, user @resilientla arrived at the security checkpoint and received a big red notice card because he didn’t have the new form of ID now supposedly required to fly in the U.S.

“The ID you presented is NOT Real ID-compliant,” it warned. Those without this ID should “expect delays,” but it’s not as bad as they made it seem in the PSAs.

The airport worker directed @resilientla to wait off to the side for about 10 minutes. A TSA agent then swabbed his hands with the device they use to check for explosive material residue. Once the scan came back negative, seconds later, they sent him on his way.

At the gate, the TikTok user revealed one more hurdle they had to clear—a phone swab with the same device. That’s it.

“If you don’t got a Real ID, you’re still able to fly,” he concluded. “Just make sure you got some extra time to spare because if the line was longer it probably would have took longer.”

This risky demonstration video gained 4.7 million views in four days.

‘Just a money grab’

This TikTok video convinced a lot of folks that the whole Real ID thing must be a government scam.

“Real ID was just a money grab for our government,” wrote gfly53. “I refuse to get one. I just use my passport or passport card to travel.”

User @uiuc.democrats called the ID “the most useless thing on the face of the planet.”

Several other types of identification, like passports and Veteran Health Identification Cards, remain acceptable to the TSA. No one has to get a Real ID (or enhanced drivers license) to fly, but if you don’t have another option handy, it will be an inconvenience. Some states charge an extra fee for the new license on top of the usual replacement cost.

The Real ID Act was passed back in 2005 in response to the 9/11 attacks, but opposition from multiple states resulted in repeated delays in implementation. Though enforcement of the new ID rules finally began on May 7, 2025, a provision in the law allows airports to implement this in phases.

Other commenters couldn’t understand why, after 20 years of warning, people won’t just get the new ID.

“The conspiracy theories in these comments are insane,” said @katherinemichell06, “the real ID has been a thing for YEARS now.. it’s the same process as getting a license? Are yall okay? Go outside, touch some grass. & for those talking about chips, there’s a chip in passports.”

Full enforcement starts on May 5, 2027, so flyers still have time to get that Real ID before they absolutely must.

