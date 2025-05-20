Forget the wine bottle opener. Woman shares how to uncork a bottle using a straightening iron

A surprising viral hack for uncorking wine bottles has caught the internet’s attention.

In a video, reposted by Yahoo News, a woman places the top of a corked wine bottle inside a flat iron. After a few moments of applied heat, the cork begins to rise slowly—eventually popping out gently into her hand.

“When life gives you wine but no corkscrew, just straighten things out,” the text overlay quips.

The woman appears both shocked and thrilled when the cork finally gives way. She never even had to use a wine bottle opener.

Uncorking wine bottles trick

This is not the first viral clip to showcase the strange yet effective uncorking method.

In a video with over 3.9 million views, TikTok user Hayley (@pop.tart22) also demonstrates the trick. In her version, she uses a pink flattening iron to warm up the bottle’s neck, gradually forcing the cork out.

The trick works by using heat to expand the air trapped between the wine and the cork. As the air warms, it increases pressure inside the bottle, slowly pushing the cork upward. It’s a clever workaround when a corkscrew isn’t on hand—but users should take care, as too much heat or rapid pressure change could cause the glass to crack or even shatter.

Many online viewers have praised the hack not just for its ingenuity but for how easily it can be done with a common household item.

In Hayley’s comments section, users applauded the creativity.

“Women in STEM,” one user joked.

Another thanked Hayley for the hack.

“This was more impactful than Katy Perry going to space,” another jokingly commented.

“This actually was so educational for me my wine opener sucks ty,” a TikToker named Chloe Anderson added.

However, not everyone had smooth results.

“When I did this it exploded all over my kitchen and I ducked for cover. I also used a torch not a straightener,” another commented.

