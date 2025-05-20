“Always hire two inspectors”: A couple bought their dream home. Then they discovered a termite infestation

A couple urged other homebuyers to seek additional inspections after discovering two major issues in their “dream home,” just days after moving in.

In a video with over 2 million views, TikToker Hailey Ann (@haileyyy_annn) walks into a room in her new house, zooming in on a termite hive to the left of a window.

“POV: You closed on your house three days ago,” on-screen text reads. In the caption, she clarifies that the home received a termite inspection before closing on the house.

How did they discover their dream home’s termite infestation?

The TikToker told People that the buying process was “smooth.” and prior inspections didn’t find any issues with the home. However, on their way to close on the house, she said their realtor told her that they discovered termites.

She said the sellers claimed they handled the termites the same day they were discovered. But just a few days after moving in, she said she discovered the termites in the exact location the realtor said they were before.

Just hours after pest control came to deal with the termites again, Hailey Ann said a pipe burst, soaking their floors.

She told People that the events after move-in made her question their decision to purchase the home. “Honestly, I’ve been struggling a lot with just feeling like we made the right decision, or feeling like this is the right home for us,” she said.

Does the couple have advice for homebuyers?

“Have a really good real estate agent, because our agent has been an advocate for us,” she told People. “If we didn’t have someone that we trusted and knew what they were doing, I think we would have to be paying for this out of pocket.”

In the comments of the TikTok, viewers shared their own experiences with home-buying.

“Always always hire two inspectors from two different areas !!! As a home buyer twice trust they always find something different from one another that one missed !!!!” one wrote.

“I just backed out of house because of termites, mold and raccoon damage in attic,” another said.

“Read your agreement. if you just signed it, you have days to get out of it,” a third suggested.

