‘Is this a grocery delivery gone wrong?’: Walmart shopper orders groceries for delivery. Then she finds a box of Fruity Pebbles in every bag

TikToker Jessica (@jessicas.vip.section) shared an unexpected discovery in her delivered Walmart groceries—five boxes of Fruity Pebbles.

Featured Video

“Is this a grocery delivery gone wrong?” she asks viewers as she shows her grocery bags, revealing various boxes of Fruity Pebbles.

The Fruity Pebbles surprise

“I have Fruity Pebbles in most of my bags,” she shares, counting, “There’s one, two, three, four, five boxes of Fruity Pebbles.”

Advertisement

“Like, what is going on?” she asks.

“I clearly do not need five,” she exclaims.

While initially confused, Jessica later realized that she was to blame for the mix-up. “Don’t do grocery shopping at 1am when you’re falling asleep because I looked back at my order,” she says. “I did buy five boxes of Fruity Pebbles, so it looks like we’re gonna have cereal for a while.”

The viral video has 73,000 views and hundreds of comments, with many amused by Jessica’s mix-up.

Advertisement

“When life gives you fruity pebbles make marshmallow treats,” one viewer remarked.

Fruit Pebbles marshmallow treats only take three ingredients—and Jessica already has a lot of one of them—so this is a pretty good suggestion. According to several online recipes, all one needs to make Fruit Pebbles marshmallow treats is Fruit Pebbles, marshmallows, and butter.

“That’s 3 weeks’ worth of cereal maybe,” another viewer suggested.

Another added, “For a minute, I was gonna say, maybe my son hacked your account. He loves him some fruity pebbles.”

Advertisement

“The delivery driver must think a child made this order. But they should message you if your order was correct,” one user shared.

Other late-night ordering mishaps

Viewers shared similar experiences with late-night orders and over-ordering.

Advertisement

“I once bought 7 things of butter after a night out,” one viewer shared.

“I had this happen with chicken. Ordered 2 packages, and ended up with 2 extra. I checked my order too, and it was their fault,” another user explained.

“I’m happy to know I’m not the only one who orders groceries while falling asleep,” one viewer commented.

Another added, “I did this with zucchini and squash. I was in a hurry and didn’t read, so I clicked 5 of each. No, it wasn’t in quantity, it was in pounds! We had squash/zucchini a lot for dinner that whole next week.”

Advertisement

Silly grocery orders aren’t limited to TikTok. Reddit hosts threads like “What’s your funniest Instacart order fail?”

Funny grocery order fails on Reddit

Many users quickly shared their funny delivery experiences, often involving the wrong orders being picked.

“Got mushrooms as a replacement for garbage bags that I knew they had in stock,” one user shared.

Advertisement

“Receiving potato bread as a substitute for a bag of potatoes. I was annoyed initially but discovered potato bread is delicious,” one user added.

Another remarked, “An industrial roll of cling wrap (3000 ft) as a substitution for toilet paper. It’s really not the same thing.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Jessica via TikTok comment and Walmart via contact form.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.