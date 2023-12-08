‘Mechanics be running errands fr’: Woman says she took her car in for an oil change. Workers crashed it

Taking your car in to be serviced might be a chore, but it shouldn’t be something you have to worry about after you drop the vehicle off at the dealership. But one customer found out that there’s more to worry about getting your oil changed than the mechanic using the wrong brand.

TikToker Alexandria (@althrifts0.1) brought her car into an unnamed Jaguar dealership to have its oil changed. What happened next was so unbelievable she had to post it on TikTok. The video, which went up two days ago, now has over 748,000 views and counting.

The video is captioned, “@Jaguar you’ve got A LOT of explaining to do.” In it, Alexandria faces her viewers, obscuring a photo of her car’s rear end in the background.

“When you take your car for an oil change, and they call you and tell you they crashed your car,” she tells her viewers. She then moves aside to reveal the full photo, which shows the car has major collision damage.

It’s not uncommon for technicians to test drive a car after some type of service or repair. But such major damage is not to be expected. The Daily Dot has reached out to Jaguar via email for a statement.

Many of Alexandria’s viewers expressed their shock and sympathy in the video’s comments section.

GoldBerry (@srirachahoney) wrote, “My friend received a red light ticket while his car was in the shop. Mechanics be running errands fr.”

Several commenters said that Alexandria was owed a new vehicle due to the dealer’s mistake.

“Sounds like you’re getting a brand new car for free lol,” one wrote.

“Ask them to replace it with an equivalent year, make, and mile example,” another added.

Another viewer warned, “Toyota did the same to me!!! Replaced it all with aftermarket pieces that have rusted.”

One viewer asked, “Did he get rear-ended or reverse at full speed into a telephone pole?”

Alexandria confirmed that the mechanic had indeed “Reversed straight into a pole.”

So far, Alexandria has not posted any sort of follow-up video. However, one viewer, wyatt.hannon (@wyatt.hannon66) commented, “I watched your car hit the lift at [Land] Rover and Jaguar.” Implying that the car had reversed into one of the maintenance area’s hydraulic lifts.

Alexandria asked if Hannon had noticed how fast the car was going when it collided with the pole. Hannon responded, “I would say probably 20-30mph.”

“Pure negligence,” she replied.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Alexandria via TikTok comment for further information.