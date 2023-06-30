‘Why go to uni when I can just do this’: Workers brag about ‘lazy girl’ job that pays them $18 an hour ‘just to answer calls all day’

The phenomenon of “lazy girl jobs“—jobs that are typically remote and require minimal work throughout the day and pay well—is a popular topic on TikTok, where creators are not gatekeeping their methods for finding them.

Between identifying the types of jobs that will become lazy girl jobs—usually a remote position as some kind of account manager, or a similar position that does not require technical knowledge despite being in the technology space—and telling viewers how to get them, the TikTok to ‘lazy girl job’ pipeline has certainly been established in the years since the COVID-19 pandemic introduced remote work at scale.

A pair of young women have shared that they found their own ‘lazy girl’ jobs, and have the added benefit of being able to order in whatever they would like whenever they would like. Posted by Tasha (@tashathekid), the video has drawn over 765,000 views as of Friday.

“Us chilling at our lazy girl jobs at both 19 and 17 getting paid well above minimum wage just to answer calls all day wearing anything we want ordering food whenever we want and still have people bringing us free food and drinks every lunch,” the text overlay on the video reads.

Some TikTok users have even shared that they got substantial raises in their lazy girl jobs by documenting their value to their company, providing concrete evidence of tasks that required more heavy lifting.

Several viewers commented on Tasha’s video, wanting to know where they could find their very own ‘lazy girl’ job. The poster recommended that folks interested in finding this kind of job look for offices hiring a receptionist, such as a doctor or a dentist’s office.

“I’ve been looking for a medical receptionist for so long lol but they want bilingual or are too far or pay too little it’s rough,” one commenter wrote.

“TELL ME HOW TO NOOWWWWW,” another commenter wrote.

“Where do y’all recommend working these jobs at?” a commenter wrote. “Any office? dentist? doctor’s?”

Tasha replied that people can find these at “basically any office.”

“All of the requirements for the positions are different so make sure you pay attention to that!” she wrote. She also wrote in another comment that she gets paid $18 an hour.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @tashathekid via Instagram direct message regarding the video.