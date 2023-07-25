‘And I’m the manager’: Worker realizes breakfast and energy drink he bought is equivalent to 2 hours of work

On July 24, the United States passed the 14-year anniversary of the last minimum wage increase.

The minimum wage, which was originally designed as a living wage, has frequently failed to keep pace with the rising costs of housing, healthcare, and everyday goods. In fact, if the most recent minimum wage increase of 2009 were tied to inflation, the national minimum wage would be over $10.

Widespread low wages in the United States can lead to some strange situations, especially as prices remain high following this year’s record inflation.

For example, in a recent TikTok with over 58,000 views, TikTok user Braiden (@roastbeefpussy) shares a realization he had while working.

“When I’m 2 hours into my shift and I’ve officially payed off my breakfast and energy drink [for the day],” Braiden writes in the text overlaying the video. In the caption, he adds, “And im the manager.”

It’s unclear where Braiden works, but he is certainly not alone in having this issue.

Workers equating minor purchases to their hourly wages has been a frequent discussion on TikTok. One user claimed that buying a McChicken was the equivalent of 30 minutes of work. After treating himself to “steak and shrimp,” another TikToker discovered that this “treat” cost him 3 hours in wages. A further user, who works at Walmart, alleged that a meal was worth 4 hours of work.

In the comments section of Braiden’s video, several commenters claimed to face the same problem.

“Lmfao this is such a mood,” wrote a user.

“Atleast I ain’t the only one that measures my pay by what I’ve already bought haha,” added another.

“Me when I steal [espresso] shots every shift,” shared a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Braiden via TikTok comment.