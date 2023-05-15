‘Fuck this. Not a part of my journey’: Worker ‘rage quits’ after her complaint about a pedophile client gets brought up in her performance

In a slate of TikTok videos, a woman revealed the series of events that led her to “rage quit” her job after working there a handful of months.

While doing a facial routine, Alex (@alexambsat) shared a number of stories that explained why she eventually left her company. As of Monday morning, her first video had more than 135,000 views.

“If you guys knew why I [quit], you would be like, ‘Oh, that makes sense,’” she said.

The first incident happened when Alex’s job—a small retirement firm—took on a “registered pedophile” as a client. When Alex tried to stop the two from working together, she claimed that her company wanted to see how much money he had first. To add insult to injury, her job added this incident to Alex’s 90-day performance review, claiming that she allowed “outside things” to affect her mood at work.

Then, within two months, two people quit. At the time, the content creator said that she had to train the CEO’s best friend’s wife without compensation. She also said everyone at her former company was related—including the CEO and CFO, who were brothers.

While Alex was eventually promoted, trained new hires, and filled in for another coworker, her request for a 2% raise was declined. Instead, she was offered a “retention bonus,” which she would only receive if the new hires stayed past 90 days.

In her second video, Alex explained that the retention bonus was problematic, in part, because within three months of her own hiring, two people had already quit. She also expressed discomfort about training new people because she, too, was a relatively green employee. In addition, Alex disclosed that the the CFO had “a fucking yelling problem” which led to the CEO’s best friend’s wife quitting.

“This is now the third person to have quit since I started in December,” Alex explained. “You know how they say, ‘Don’t mix relationships and business?’ … Not only did their drama … completely infiltrate the office … On top of all that, I find out that the CEO and his wife are having marriage problems.”

Despite feeling overwhelmed, Alex said she wanted to “stick it out” because she and her boyfriend planned on moving. But the final nail in the coffin was when she got yelled at and was told that she wasn’t allowed to work her desired schedule.

“At which point, I have an epiphany and I say, ‘Fuck this. Not a part of my journey.’ And I walked out and that was it,” Alex said.

In the comments, a number of viewers applauded her for leaving for leaving what they described as a “toxic” workplace.

“You’re better off without that place,” one user wrote.

“Literally my last job and I also rage quit! Congrats!” another said.

“This sounds like my company,” a third viewer commented. “I can’t wait to leave.”

