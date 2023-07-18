‘I’m legitimately just an idiot toddler’: Boss gives worker $500 in cash to pay employees. She loses it

A worker went viral on TikTok after apparently losing an envelope with $500 that was meant to get distributed to other employees.

TikTok user @babyyodaextremist2 posted the now-viral clip, where she explained how she lost the envelope. As of Tuesday morning, her video had more than one million views.

According to @babyyodaextremist2, her bosses entrusted her with the envelope, which contained money to pay workers. But the content creator said that she quickly lost the cash.

@babyyodaextremist2 it would have been less embarrassing if i had been caught stealing it instead i have to tell everyone im legitimately just an idiot toddler ♬ Funkytown But It's Low Quality (新版) – 怡怡子

“The envelope I was entrusted with… caught a cartoon gust of wind as I stood holding it in an elevator and zipped into the oblivion down the centimeter wide slot to the bottom of the elevator shaft,” she wrote via text overlay.

She doubled-down on her embarrassment in the accompanying caption, writing: “It would have been less embarrassing if I had been caught stealing it. Instead, I have to tell everyone I’m legitimately just an idiot toddler.”

In the comments, viewers expressed sympathy for the worker’s series of unfortunate events.

“There are no words for how sorry I am to hear this,” one user said.

“This is something that would also happen to me,” another shared.

Others shared stories of similarly embarrassing flubs from their coworkers.

“my coworker yesterday dropped a customers card through the cracks in the deck,” one person said.

“this happened to my coworker’s phone,” another wrote.

The situation was not hopeless, however. In a follow-up comment, @babyyodaextremist2 said that she somehow retrieved the cash. She also said that her bosses were “so nice” about the situation.

According to Sora News 24, people who drop items down elevator shafts shouldn’t “panic,” but instead get in contact with the elevator’s maintenance company. In many cases, the name of the maintenance company will be posted near the elevator’s control panel. This information should also be included on any inspection documentation.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @babyyodaextremist2 via TikTok comment.