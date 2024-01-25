‘I risked my doggone life for this job’: Woman gets fired first day on job after being late due to blizzard

A woman is in shock after she got fired after being late due to extreme winter weather, she said.

In a video posted earlier in the month, TikTok user @swagger_waggon shared how snow in Arkansas hindered her from getting to her new job on time. As of Wednesday, her video has received more than 570,000 views and around 20,000 likes.

“If you know anything about Arkansas, we don’t usually get snow often,” she said in the video. “So, when we do get it everything shuts down—schools, jobs, Walmart closes.”

According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, extreme winter weather hit the state the week of Jan. 14, which included several inches of snow. Temperatures in Central Arkansas plummeted to 14 degrees Fahrenheit. A winter storm warning was also in effect on Jan. 15 until 6pm.

@swagger_waggon said she normally doesn’t work on snow days but her new job at a “popular ambulance company” requires it. The TikToker said she lives in a rural area and her mother let her take her SUV to traverse the icy roads.

“I risked my doggone life for getting here, for this job,” she said.

The worker said she ended up being almost an hour late. When she got to the job, she said one of the employees claimed that she missed necessary training and that they weren’t able to go back over the information.

While telling the story @swagger_waggon reiterated just how much snow was in her area, pivoting the camera to show inches of snow outside her car door. @swagger_waggon claimed she wasn’t given a phone number beforehand to contact the necessary people about her predicament.

“So long story short, f*** that job, an hopefully I can get my old job back,” she said.

According to her video caption, she said she was still in shock, but she guaranteed she would be contacting the organization’s human resources department.

@swagger_waggon turned off comments on her video. The Daily Dot reached out to her via email for further information.

The New York Times reported several inches of snow were expected in Arkansas around Jan. 15. CNN reported that severe weather had left at least five people dead in a handful of states, including Arkansas.

“One person was killed and another was injured in Arkansas after their pickup truck careened off a snowy White County highway and hit a tree, according to state police,” the outlet reported.