‘Confessions of a poll worker’: Poll worker says voter asked if she could vote for her deceased husband

Can ghosts vote? Probably not, and if they could it’d likely be illegal. This poll worker says a woman asked to vote for her deceased husband and explains how she responded.

Featured Video

This poll worker, Tina B (@itsthesaginme_1978) seems to have stories for days about working during this election season. In a series they have started called, “Confessions of a poll worker,” they detail some of the wackiest things that have happened to them.

Voter fraud being one of them.

“This lady comes in to vote today, she says ‘Can I vote for my deceased husband?’” Tina continues. “I said ‘No ma’am, that’s a felony, that’s forgery.’ She said, ‘Oh, OK.’ …They bout to lock your [expletive] up, you going to the slammer, you going to the big house, you is going to jail, they gon put your [expletive] in prison. You better stop playing with these folks in this election.”

Advertisement

The video has 76,800 views and over 3,500 comments.

Was this poll worker, is it a felony?

It’s illegal to vote on behalf of anyone.

Presenting a falsely written document for filing a vote, like a fake ID, is considered a felony. Since you need your ID to vote, in order to vote for a deceased person, this poll worker is right that it would be a felony. According to NYC criminal defense lawyer Julie Rendelman’s site, “A Class E felony, Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the First Degree, involves a possible four-year prison sentence.” Therefore, poll workers like Tina are right when they explain the severe crime this kind of voter fraud can be.

Advertisement

While Tina admitting that this woman tried to vote for her dead husband may be proof that people try to commit voter fraud, voting for deceased people might not be very common. Some institutions like the Heritage foundation cite as many as 1,200 identified cases of voter fraud in their database. But others institutions like the Brennan Center for Justice have cited that voter fraud causes are slim and that there’s no evidence to prove it’s happening in significant amounts, as reported by Ballotpedia.

What are viewers saying?

Viewers are laughing and also perplexed by this voter’s ask.

“I used to work the voting polls too, so I know you not lying,” says one comment.

Advertisement

“She asked you because dead ppl vote ALOT! She just came across someone that didn’t assist her. This happens ALL across the US, especially in small hick Sun Down towns,” says another comment.

“Sounds like she did it anyways pleaseee,” says a different one.

“The way I would have just stared at her,” says another comment.

Advertisement

“PRIVILEGE THEY REFUSE TO ACKNOWLEDGE!!!” yells another comment.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Tina via TikTok message and comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.