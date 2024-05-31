‘Nah I would pass out. Claustrophobic watching it’: Woman gets stuck mid-water slide on cruise ship

A woman allegedly got stuck in the middle of a water slide while vacationing on the Norwegian Cruise Line’s Bliss Cruise Ship in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. A mere video of the incident has onlookers feeling claustrophobic.

The video has a whopping 16 million views since it was posted on April 1. In it, a woman propels through a water slide before being unable to make it over a loop and then stopping in the tube.

The video was apparently posted by the woman’s daughter, Paige Hodgson (@paigejhodgson), who found the situation rather humorous.

Hodgson, who is from Wales, writes via text overlay: “My mum got stuck in a water slide above the ocean,” and “Look how fast she flies.” She accompanies her text with emoji like the crying laughing emoji.

“Sorry mum!” she writes, adding in the caption, “How long do you think she was stuck?”

Needless to say, viewers were triggered by the video.

“My claustrophobia would get claustrophobic,” the top comment, which received 30,000 likes, reads.

“Nah I would pass out. Claustrophobic watching it,” another shared.

Other viewers demanded a video of Hodgson’s mother getting out of the water slide.

“We demand the final video when she gets out that slide,” one said.

However, in a newer video, both Hodgson and her mother go on the water slide several times. Between the two women, they attempt the water slide five different times. And, by looking at this video, it seems as if the water slide makes its users “stuck” by design. It seems that one has to use their own momentum to bring themselves over the loop or else they fly backward and to a standstill.

This is also not the first time a rider has gotten “stuck” on this exact slide. In 2022, Fox News reported on a woman getting stuck in the same manner both Hodgson and her mother did. A bystander to that incident told Fox News that “the lady was not stuck in the water slide for long. … There is a side door for the slide and she was out of it immediately.”

There’s apparently an emergency hatch where the riders get stuck, and like Hodgson and her mother, that rider did not let the incident deter her. “She was out and ready to do the slide again,” the bystander told Fox News.

