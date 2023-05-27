‘I walk in and sit down outside of his office’: Woman rejects on-the-spot job offer after she hears recruiter berate candidate

One woman lucked into landing a job on the same day as her interview, but says she had to decline because her potential employer’s treatment of his other workers raised too many red flags.

In a viral video that has amassed over 12,700 likes as of today, TikTok user @adminandeve explained why she declined the job after getting an offer on the spot.

Apparently, her would-be boss behaved very unkindly to his employees within earshot.

“I walk in and sit down outside of his office, “the TikToker explained. “And he’s immediately berating someone for 15 minutes before my interview.”

She said he behaved both aggressively and passive aggressively and said “not nice” things to his other employee, before walking over to her and handing her paperwork to fill out.

According to the content creator, her potential boss asked her question that made her believe he wanted to know if she was pregnant.

“One of the questions on this weird paper was ‘do you have any upcoming life events?,'” she was reportedly asked.

“So I’m like ‘Oh, he’s asking me if I’m pregnant’,” she assumed.

And her assumption turned out to be right.

“Sure enough I get in there and he’s like ‘Well my last assistant, had to let her go,'” @adminandeve’s potential employer allegedly told her. “‘She got pregnant, had a kid, had to start working from home and that doesn’t work for me.'”

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission protects pregnant women from discrimination at every stage of the hiring process. In fact, if an employer asks candidates about their pregnancy during a job interview, it could be considered evidence of discrimination.

To make the situation even more unbearable, the TikToker said everyone in the workplace looked absolutely miserable.

“I saw some of the people that were working there and the look of existential dread on their faces was bad,” she explained.

Even though he offered her the position on the spot, in the end, she said she decided the job was clearly not for her.

In the comments section, many agreed that the employer raised far too many red flags.

“There were so many red flags with this job and interviewer,” one commenter wrote.

“RUN,” @RJ aka The Fandom Guy plainly declared.

“Nothing but red flags there…. R U N dont walk away,” @Grisel Infante commented.

Others pointed out that employers should not ask potential candidates about upcoming life events.

“HR girlie here. They’re not allowed to ask you about upcoming ‘life events’ lol,” @Nichole posted.

TikToker @adminandeve has been taking her 150,000 followers with her on a journey to find a new job after getting laid off in 2022.

