‘I was quiet quitting that job for 6 months leading up to this’: Woman says she quit her job on the way to work

In a viral video that’s received over 13,000 views, TikTok user Brandi (@miss.brandiii) tells the story of how she quit her job on the way to work.

It’s all too common to work at a job you hate. With so many in the workforce being overworked and under appreciated, a number of workers have expressed frustration at a never ending grind. Quiet quitting, where an employee does the minimum work required, has become a major trend throughout America’s workforce.

Recently, TikToker Brandi posted a viral video in which she discusses another option employees can take.

Sitting on her bed, Brandi relayed her story. “So, I quit my job about three weeks ago, when I was on my way to work I was like absolutely can’t f—ing do this anymore I’m done. I was silent quitting, quiet quitting, that job for about six months leading up to this. But you wanna know what sparked it? As weird as this is, I was invited by RFK racing through NASCAR to go to Dover Speedway as a VIP.”

“It was awesome,” Brandi said. “I’m like holy f– this is how the other half lives. Why am I miserable at this job when I could be doing something that I actually like. The next day I’m driving toward work and I’m like absolutely f—ing not. I’m done, so I sent the email, drove back home, and let me tell you as soon as I did that it was like the universe opened up. I went on Indeed and just started applying to everything.”

Brandi continued to tell her viewers that she was eventually able to find work that was a perfect fit for her and she encouraged others to consider quitting their jobs if they were unhappy as well. “I went from a couple days prior to quitting my job with absolutely no backup plan to having this awesome opportunity just fall right in my lap.”

“If you’re thinking about leaving some place that you’re miserable at, do it,” the creator encouraged. “I really had no plan. I just knew that I don’t wanna be there anymore, and if I stayed I would have missed this opportunity because I was too busy being miserable someplace else.”

Commenters took to her inspiring message and discussed their own hopes and fears about quitting their current work and re-entering the job market.

“Wow if there was any video I was meant to see, it was this one!!!!!!!!” one user exclaimed.

“I’m putting my two weeks in on Tuesday and not sure what I’m gonna do but this gives me hope,” another shared.

“I left my toxic job two months ago and struggling to find something else,” said one commenter before admitting, “I apply to places constantly I just feel hopeless trying to find something.”

Another person also echoed a similar fear about quitting work. “If I quit without something lined up my life will get much worse. Believe me I’m miserable here.”

But Brandi urged users to keep the faith. She replied, “I know I got so lucky. The timing was perfect and that’s the only reason this worked out. Keep pushing. There’s better jobs out there. I wish you luck!”

