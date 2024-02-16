‘I can feel my body getting weaker’: Woman cries because she can’t afford rent after it goes up by $500, has to cut back on eating

A woman confessed in a viral video that she’s struggling with a $500 a month rent increase, claiming that she’s “cut back on eating because I literally cannot afford food.”

The video comes from TikToker Ora Hardesty (@oranotrita), who started it by saying, “If there’s one video of mine that needs to do well, it’s this one.” While her prayers were effectively answered, with more than 2.7 million views since going up Wednesday, the desperation of the video indicates that one viral TikTok won’t be enough on its own to save her from her current predicament.

As she relays in the video, filmed from what appears to be her apartment, “This is the first month I won’t be able to afford rent.”

She then goes on to say, “I’m not a rich person. I don’t have a lot of stuff. I have basic household necessities: a couch, a bed, a washer and dryer. That’s about it. A car. I don’t have a lot of lavish things. I don’t go on vacations, and I don’t spend a lot.”

She says her concern stems from rent increasing from $1,300 to $1,800—even more dramatic a rise than another TikToker the Daily Dot wrote about on Thursday, bewildered by a surprise announcement of a $100 rent increase.

Hardesty continues while crying, “The food prices are too high. I’ve cut back on eating because I literally cannot afford food. I cut back on my favorite snacks, cat food treats. I’m exhausted all the time for being overworked and underpaid.”

She then adds, “You don’t catch a break when you’re poor when you grow up. I don’t need much to be happy. I just want to be able to live comfortabl[y].”

Commenters revealed the full spectrum of humanity.

One sympathized, saying regarding the living comfortably line, “I cannot tell you how many times I’ve also said that while sobbing.”

Another said, “This economy is tough. I’m sorry girlie. I feel your pain.”

“I’ve lost 15 pounds bc I literally cannot afford to eat and I’m down to one meal a day,” said another. “I know where you’re coming from.”

Hardesty replied, “Yep. I can feel my body getting weaker. It’s scary.”

Others, though, were critical of what she did have, perhaps not believing her to be poor enough to merit the tears.

“Dryer is for the rich,” someone sniffed.

Another said, “Idk that house lookin pretty lavish to me.”

Someone else judged, “Nails are done though,” though Hardesty followed up with a video showing that wasn’t the case.

She also responded to one comment telling her to “get a job” with a video showing her returning from an eight-hour shift, holding a dirty work shirt aloft.

That video brought one eyebrow-raising comment in particular: “I’m confused. You’re pretty so it should be easy to find a man to take care of you in my opinion.”

That, as you might expect, unleashed a torrent of responses calling that commenter “disgusting.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via email.