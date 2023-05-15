‘That’s not a ticket. That’s a thesis paper’: Woman gets pulled over for a traffic ticket—it’s longer than she expects

A mom and bartender said that she received an absurdly long parking ticket after getting pulled over in New York.

In a now-viral video, Jessyka (@drakeifyouseethiscallme) revealed that she received the ticket because she had her car windows tinted. As of Monday morning, her video had over 891,000 views.

“Just got pulled over in Long Island, New York. This is the ticket,” she said. As she spoke, she held up a rolled up sheet of paper that looked somewhat like a paper towel roll.

She then extended the ticket to the length of a telescope and looked into it for comedic effect. “Oh, America, okay,” she said. Jessyka then unraveled the entire ticket before it collapsed to the floor.

“Broooo … brooooo,” she said, seemingly in awe of just how large the citation was. “This is a ticket. This is a ticket. I was planning my Mexico trip for my birthday next month. … We is not going. I’m gonna tell all my friends for my birthday I need this shit paid in full.”

She continued: “I’m actually having the worst day of my life, too, but I’m not even gonna get into it. Come to my bar though. … District Sporting Lounge, Long Island City, and help me pay this.”

According to Driving Geeks, drivers with illegally tinted windows can get fined $150 per window. That means, for six windows, Jessyka could’ve received a $900 fine.

Even so, a number of viewers were in awe at the ticket’s ridiculous length.

“Not the Declaration of Independence,” one wrote.

“That’s not a ticket. That’s a thesis paper,” another quipped.

Someone else couldn’t believe that a police car was outfitted with a printer that could even print something of that size: “They got a full size printer in the cop car?” they asked.

