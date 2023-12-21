‘I do not know this woman like that’: Woman says hairstylist forced her to watch her 3-year-old son while she went to the hair supply store

A woman said she went to get her hair done but ended up playing babysitter to her hairstylist’s child.

In a viral video with over 196,000 views, TikToker Jada (@xojadaox) expressed surprise and outrage over allegedly being left alone with a child while his mother went to get products at a beauty supply store.

“I hate to do this, but y’all will never believe what is happening to me right now,” the woman began in the clip.

She had her hair half braided as she made the recording describing the strange predicament.

“My hairstylist just left me alone with her son in her house while she runs to the beauty supply store,” Jada continued.

The woman was surprised by the hairdresser’s purported choice to leave her alone with her child.

“I do not know this woman like that,” she said.

Jada made it clear that all she wanted to do was get her hair braided. The three-year-old boy also supposedly had a bathroom accident in his mom’s absence.

“I feel like I’m being punked,” she said. “Not to mention, the little boy has pooped on himself.”

Then, off-screen, a child’s voice can be heard saying, “I might have to take a bath.”

“You gotta wait for your mom to come back to give you a bath,” she said while looking off-screen.

In the comments section, viewers had mixed responses to the clip. Some agreed that the hairstylist’s behavior was very inappropriate.

“That’s not safe she has too much trust in strangers,” one viewer commented.

“Definitely would of called the cops and left,” a second wrote.

Others were far less critical of the hairdresser.

“My braider would have her new born baby at the shop and I would hold… feed.. put to sleep everything to help her out…” a commenter said.

“It takes a village, don’t judge,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jada via TikTok comment for more information.