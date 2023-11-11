‘This happens to so many of us’: Woman flirts with NFL player about Wii Michael Jackson game. Then he buys eBay Wii, posts to Stories

A flirty interaction ended with ghosting and left one woman absolutely flabbergasted.

So she took to TikTok to vent about it in a now viral video that has amassed over 795,700 views and over 100,000 likes.

In the clip, user Caitlyn Rae (@Caitlynrae) told the story of how she began flirting with a NFL player on social media, but then he left her hanging out of nowhere.

“I followed this wicked hot NFL player on Instagram, not really thinking anything of it, then he randomly ended up following me back,” she began the story I the video.

Caitlyn went on to explain that the man noticed her silly social media posts and began to interact with them. Especially her posts about Michael Jackson and the Nintendo Wii.

“I had no idea that this guy had a personality until he started entertaining my Instagram stories, swiping up on my sh*t all the time,” she continued.

Apparently, the TikToker’s social media posts illcited interest from the football player, prompting him to reach out to her.

“We ended up talking about the Michael Jackson Wii game,” she said. “He was getting very caught up in how bad he wanted to play this game.”

The man even invited her to his city to play the game IRL.

“I was like ‘Oh my God this really hot NFL player like invited me over,'” she explained.

So when the NFL star posted images and videos of him purchasing the game and console and then playing it, Caitlyn thought he was certainly flirting with her. Especially because, according to Caitlyn, the posts were nothing like the “serious” stories he typically shared on social media in the past.

“I think he is like baiting me and flirting with me and I’m eating it up,” the woman said.

She decided to respond to one of his social media posts. And that’s when she found out she had been ghosted.

@caitlynraee turns out i will not be joining taylor swift in the WAGs section anytime soon ♬ original sound – Caitlyn Rae

“I respond to his stories when he starts posting doing the goddamn moonwalk in his living room thinking that they’re for me,” she continued.

They must not have been because the football stars left her messages on read and never got back to her. Months later, she also discovered he had unfollowed her.

“What was the point of that?” the woman finally asked. “Men are so weird.”

In the comments section, some accused the man of stealing her social media posting style.

“No this is stolen valor he thought you were funny and took your bit and then unfollowed??” user Alexis asked.

“Another case of a man stealing a woman’s personality to attract other women :(,” another user wrote.

Others wondered who the unnamed NFL star could be.

“I really want to know who this is cuz I’m nosy, but too lazy to find him on my own,” user May.baybee wrote.

“WHO WAS IT??????” user Cory asked.

Many user theorized the woman was talking about football star Josh Dobbs, but it was not confirmed.

Other ladies in the comments also noted that this seems to be a common experience for many women online.

“I thought you were gonna say you were talking to his assistant or brother who runs his page,” user Press and Peonies wrote. “Not like that has ever happened to me.”

“This happens to so many of us 😔💔,” another user added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Caitlyn Rae via email.