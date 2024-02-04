A woman went viral on TikTok for putting her date on blast after he called another woman—nicknamed Blonde 8—while they were spending time together.

TikTok user Kayla (@kayla.g21) was in the car with a friend when she noticed her date receiving a call. Though he stepped outside to take it, Kayla and her friend could see from the car’s Bluetooth that he was on the phone with another woman. “wanna see something from the worst night of my life?” Kayla asked viewers in the text overlay.

As the man talks outside, Kayla and her friend begin to realize what’s happening. “He stepped outside to take a call not realizing that we could see who he was talking to inside the car,” she wrote in the text overlay. Then, she decided to confront him.

Kayla asked the man who he was on the phone with after he returned to the car. He replied that he was speaking with his mom. “So why were you just talking to Blonde 8?” Kayla asked in return.

While the man tried to play dumb, Kayla repeatedly insisted that she could see who he was talking to through the man’s car’s Bluetooth. “Do you not know that your Bluetooth is connected to your car?” she asked. “I saw that you were talking to Blonde 8.”

In a follow-up video, Kayla and the man continue to argue over whether he was talking to his mom or another woman. At one point, the man argued that Kayla seeing “Blonde 8” on his car’s screen was a “glitch.” Eventually, the man pulled out his call logs and viewers can see that his last outgoing call was indeed to someone nicknamed Blonde8. The two bicker until Kayla eventually asks him to leave the car.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kayla via TikTok comment. As of Saturday morning, her two videos had a combined 19.5 million views.

In the comments, users flamed Kayla’s date for attempting to gaslight her multiple times.

“THE GASLIGHTING IS SO CRAZY,” one user wrote.

“Gaslighting doesn’t work anymore and they literally hate it,” another said.

“The gaslighting is strong with this one,” a third viewer affirmed.

Others, meanwhile, encouraged Kayla to continue documenting her cheating partner’s actions. Some even advised her to call Blonde 8 herself.

“Commenting cause I’m waiting for the call to blonde 8,” one woman said.

“Who’s blonde 1-7??” another questioned.