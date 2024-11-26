‘They didn’t want to pay it’: Woman tries to pay for Dodge Hellcat with debit card. Why did the workers respond like that?

This car dealership didn’t seem to think a 20-year-old could afford a luxury vehicle. Here’s what happened when she went to pay.

Paying for a car in cash is a great way to stay out of debt, save money on interest and lender fees, and give you the peace of mind that you own your vehicle outright.

The Zebra conducted a survey and found that of respondents from all generations—Gen Zers, millennials, Gen Xers, and Boomers—half purchased their car with an auto loan, which is the third largest consumer credit market in the United States.

NerdWallet recommends taking out a loan that’s no more than 36 months for a used car and 60 months for a new car.

While most generations tend to prefer financing a vehicle, Gen Zers are more likely than the other generations to pay for a car in cash, The Zebra reported.

Gen Zers tend to be more cautious about taking on debt and are also being shut out of getting credit cards at a much higher rate than other generations, PR Newswire reported.

Put through Hell to buy a Hellcat

In a viral video with more than 300,000 views, businessperson Mack (@mackoronii) explained that she was ready to add another sports car to her collection.

The last time she went to the dealership, she put down a deposit, but now that she had confirmed which Hellcat she wanted, she was ready to put down a cash payment (in the form of a debit transaction). However, she said the dealership seemed skeptical about her payment method.

“They’re kinda giving me a hard time. I don’t know if they just don’t believe that you can swipe the card or if they don’t think I have the money. I don’t know. I’m confused, but I low-key feel tried,” Mack said.

She added that it wasn’t just that they kept asking her questions about how she was going to pay for the car, but they kept asking the same questions over and over. It almost makes a person not want to purchase from them anymore.

“I don’t want y’all to ever try somebody like that again,” Mack said. “If I let you know that I’ve done this before and I can do it again, there should be no questions, no discussion, no nothing.”

“We’ve had this same conversation like 10 times.”

Mack said that at this point, she wanted the doubters at the dealership to form a circle around her while she successfully swiped her card to pay for the car in full.

Reader, they did not form a circle, but her card did go through.

How can Mack afford a sports car?

If you, like the people at the dealership, are curious about how Mack has done so well for herself at a young age, here’s the answer (though it’s really no one’s business).

Based on her pinned videos and business links, it seems Mack has quickly earned money through a combination of influencing, digital marketing, selling digital marketing courses, and selling hair bundles and wigs.

What is a Hellcat, and how much does it cost?

There are a wide variety of Dodge Charger Hellcat models. A new 2023 model runs about $86,000 to $96,000 depending on the model and customizations, Car and Driver reported.

Ngl i was 38 hot making this video but after looking back it wasn't that serious i just hate when….certain folks….try me in a deeming way but i got the car and paid for it with my debit card like i told them several times Since starting Digital Marketing i have been able to live my life financially free and although im only 20 I've been able to do so much for my family , friends , & community so i decided to bless myself again with ANOTHER charger 😂 I love this hellcat but my scatpack definitely sounded better, I hate the whistle it makes.

“Baby you better than me. They weren’t going to get my business. I would’ve searched for that same exact car all over America until I found another dealer that had the same exact car,” a person said.

Others had theories about why they didn’t want Mack to pay for the car in full.

“Their money is in financing, if you don’t finance, they get paid way less,” a commenter pointed out.

“It’s the processing fees for the card. They didn’t want to pay it,” another theorized.

Another pointed out some good advice for future purchases:

“I would never use the debit card. There’s no benefits like points or rewards. That’s what the platinum card or rewards card is for. And pay the card right off same day…”

The Daily Dot reached out to Mack for comment via email and TikTok direct message. It reached out to Dodge via email.

