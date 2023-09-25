‘Now he’s mad’: Woman’s boyfriend goes to Twin Peaks. So she applies for a job there as revenge

If you’re not familiar with Twin Peaks, it’s a sports bar that employs all female servers it refers to as “Twin Peaks Girls.” “They are the beautiful faces that represent the brand and the reason our customers consistently come back for more,” Twin Peaks says of these workers on its site.

One woman, TikToker Tatum Perkins (@tbp33), wasn’t too happy that her boyfriend decided to visit the establishment, so she decided to get a bit of revenge, outing her boyfriend’s hypocrisy in a video that’s been viewed 3.6 million times.

In the video, she records herself and her significant other laying down on their couch. She wrote in a text overlay: “My boyfriend went to Twin Peaks so I applied for a job and now he’s mad.”

Viewers had a litany of different reactions to her revenge plot. One said that she was an employee of the popular sports bar chain but that her boyfriend didn’t seem to mind. In fact, he benefited from her role with the company. “My man would pretend to be a customer and sit in my section. I would sneak him cherries,” she shared.

Another appears to have a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to their significant others visiting these types of establishments. “My ex went to Ojos locos which is worse so I made him an ex I’m happier single,” they said.

It seemed like a number of folks have horror stories involving Twin Peaks. “A man once took me on a 2nd date to twin peaks AND SAID IT WAS A SURPRISE WHERE WE WERE GOING THE WHOLE WAY THERE,” they said.

It seems there are several people who’ve expressed anger with their boyfriends visiting Twin Peaks while they’re in a committed relationship, like this redditor who hopped onto the site’s r/advice sub asking how she should handle the fact her man decided that, while on a golfing trip with his friends, it would be a good idea to hang out at one of the chain’s locations.

The worst part is that they only discovered his decision after peeping his Snapchat account. “Saw on one of his friends snapchats they are at Twin Peaks restaurant. I’ve expressed before how uncomfortable it makes me that he goes to places like this (places like Hooters).. now before anyone calls me insecure, it’s not that I’m insecure. It just makes me uncomfortable & it’s my boundary’s. Some may not agree with that. He knows I don’t like this.. what do i do?” they questioned.

There were some commenters who weren’t even familiar with what Twin Peaks is; one person joked that they thought the restaurant was based on the ’90s David Lynch crime drama series (while the two carry the same name, there is no relation). One person remarked that if a boundary the redditor set up was him visiting restaurants like Hooters and Twin Peaks, and he clearly didn’t care about this “boundary” that she established, then he doesn’t respect her feelings in the relationship.

In the comments section of the post, the redditor questioned whether it would make her petty to break up with her boyfriend as a result of him going to Twin Peaks.

“Going to these kinds of restaurant is a deal breaker for you and you told him before. Then he chose not to respect your boundaries. Disrespect sounds like a good reason to break up to me,” one advised.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Twin Peaks via email and Perkins via TikTok comment for further information.