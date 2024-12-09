‘Puppy is cute but that’s not a Chihuahua’: Woman buys puppy from classifieds. Then she almost got sued

A woman is going viral on TikTok after sharing how she almost got sued by a woman from whom she bought a puppy.

Featured Video

Ashley England (@ashengland03) said that she and her husband decided to buy a long-haired female Chihuahua for their kids. They found a breeder, too, through KSL Classified, which England described as the “news station classified pages.”

England said she and the woman met on Nov. 6, and the woman had a Chihuahua that England thought was “beautiful.”

“I got to hold [the puppy that I picked], and we bonded, and she was adorable,” England gushed. England said she paid the woman a deposit, which would ensure the woman didn’t sell the puppy to anyone else. England said she planned on giving the dog to her kids as a Christmas gift.

Advertisement

But after getting paid, England said that the dog owner’s communication became “spotty.”

“Just excuse after excuse after excuse,” England recounted. Fearful that she might get scammed, England said she wanted to meet the woman around Thanksgiving instead. But when they met, England said that things went downhill. As of Sunday, her video documenting her predicament had amassed more than 2.7 million views.

What happened when the two met?

England said she and the woman met at a public place. But when the woman showed up, the first thing she said was that she didn’t have England’s puppy. (The woman said her husband decided to keep it.) Instead, the woman brought a few other dogs with her for England to choose between.

Advertisement

England said she was annoyed and thought the woman’s excuse was

“bull[expletive].” Still, England ended up buying and falling in love with another puppy that was “just as sweet.”

England and her husband took the dog home but then felt the woman had scammed them. The two were especially peeved that they had put down a deposit for a dog they didn’t get.

As a result, England said she texted the woman and offered two options: for her to give England a partial refund or the original puppy she wanted.

England said the woman agreed to give her a partial refund. But when they met again, the woman called England “rude” and insisted that England return the puppy after only giving back half her money.

Advertisement

“I was like, ‘Excuse me?’ Give you your puppy? I’m not giving you my puppy while you keep half of my money,” England said.

So, the woman called the police.

When law enforcement came, England said the woman told them the original puppy got sick. She also claimed that she “didn’t have her anymore,” which was different from the story the woman told England earlier.

In the end, since England wouldn’t relinquish the puppy she bought, the woman threatened to sue (though, as of Friday, England said that she hadn’t heard from her.)

Advertisement

“I’m pretty sure I didn’t do anything wrong,” England said. “I have the texts to prove it.”

What happened to the puppy England took home?

In another follow-up video, England said that the woman’s ad got taken down from the KSL website. She also mentioned several red flags (e.g., the woman always wore a mask and had different puppies on her person) that she overlooked until the woman threatened to take legal action.

Thankfully, the woman never got in touch with England. But the content creator got another bout of bad news shortly after taking the puppy home: It had parvo, a disease that mostly affects unvaccinated puppies. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, signs of parvo include lethargy, loss of appetite, and vomiting.

Advertisement

“This can lead to death, with most deaths occurring within 48 to 72 hours after signs first appear,” it warned.

England’s puppy survived, though. She spent three days in the hospital receiving antibody treatments. England guessed, too, that the original puppy she paid for had died and that the woman lied about its health.

But, as of Friday, England said that the puppy that she bought for her kids is “happy and healthy and home.”

As for the woman from whom she bought the dog, “Have not heard a peep from her,” England said.

Advertisement

Viewers express shock at woman’s story

In the comments section of England’s initial clip, several viewers pointed out the obvious. While the content creator might’ve originally wanted a long-haired Chihuahua, the dog she brought home was—at the very least—of mixed breed.

“That is 100% not a long hair chihuahua,” one woman wrote. “But she’s cute!”

Advertisement

“The puppy is bigger than my full grown Chihuahua was,” another shared. “I’m sure your family will love her, but you got scammed.”

“Puppy is cute but that’s not a Chihuahua — coming from someone who has owned 3 chi’s,” a third man said.

Others, however, were more shocked by the woman’s actions and said that England should countersue if the woman decided to take her to court.

“Counter sue because she didn’t hold up her end of the bargain,” one woman suggested. “You will definitely win with the proof you have and her lying about the whole thing.”

Advertisement

“You can actually counter sue for breach of contract,” another said. “Save all your receipts. Get a DNA test to prove it’s not a chihuahua.”

But some doubted the woman would sue, in part because doing so would mean she’d have to admit she was at fault.

“She probably will not file a lawsuit,” one viewer wrote. “Any attorney is going to tell her that it’s not worth their time.”

To this comment, England replied, “That’s what I’m thinking.”

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to England via TikTok comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.