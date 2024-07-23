‘What would the charge be??’: White neighbor threatens to call cop on Black woman for leaving her A/C on

A Black woman caught her white neighbor accosting her over an air conditioner on her doorbell camera, sparking outrage.

TikTok user Camera Street (@camera.street8O) shared the awkward exchange in a viral video that has amassed over 3.6 million views.

“What being a black [woman] living in a retired neighborhood looks like……” reads text overlaid on the clip. “Calling the police on me for having my AC on.”

In the clip, the white neighbor waits at the woman’s front door after ringing the doorbell.

“Hi, how are you?” the Black woman answers through the camera’s intercom.

“Yeah, I need to talk to you,” the neighbor responds.

After the Black woman said she was not at home, the white neighbor threatened to call the police.

Why was she going to call the police?

“Well, then I’m gonna have to call the police to come over here,” the white woman said, “because you were told not to put the air conditioner on.”

Allegedly, the Black woman was told not to use her A/C because it was leaking into other units. The white woman then accused her of leaving it running.

“The air conditioner shouldn’t be on,” the Black woman retorted.

“Well, the air conditioner is running,” the white woman shot back. “So, maybe you have it on automatic.”

Ultimately, the Black woman assured her neighbor that she would be home within 30 minutes to remedy the issue.

However, in the clip’s comments section, viewers were outraged by the white woman’s threat.

“Nobody is gonna tell me when I can turn my ac on and off,” one viewer said.

Many mocked the woman’s belief that she could call the police over someone using their air conditioner.

“Definitely dispatch the police!!” user Debrastlouis wrote. “They definitely need to come asap for that air conditioner.”

“Call the police and tell them my ac is on,” user Ashtonbellue commented.

Similar instances have gone viral

Content featuring white women threatening Black women with police intervention often goes viral on social media. Just recently, one Black woman took to Facebook Live after she said a white neighbor called the police on her for talking on her phone outside. She received a ticket for creating a “public nuisance.” Another Black woman alleged a nail technician called the police on her and refused to finish her manicure.

The Daily Dot reached out to Camera Street via TikTok comment and direct message for more information.

