Popeyes, the second-largest quick-serving chicken restaurant on the planet, is renowned for its Louisiana fast flavors of chicken and mouth-watering Cajun cuisine. It operates in over 40 states in the US and 40 countries worldwide. It’s an indulgent lunch or dinner or even late-night option—but how late?What time does Popeyes close?

What time does Popeyes close? (And open?)

The operational hours of Popeyes, predominantly franchise-operated, vary depending on location and owner preferences. Generally, Popeyes opens at 10 a.m. from Monday to Friday and closes at 11 p.m. When it comes to Saturdays and Sundays, the doors open at 10 a.m. but close at midnight. However, it’s crucial to note that these hours can fluctuate, per The Breakfast Hours. Some locations might close as early as 10 p.m. on weekdays, while others might extend their operations until midnight.

Popeyes holiday operations

Popeyes remains open on most public holidays, including New Year’s Day, President’s Day, Veterans Day, Memorial Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, and Thanksgiving Day, often with minor adjustments to their regular hours, allowing customers to enjoy their services without inconvenience. However, they close their doors on Christmas and Easter Sunday to allow customers and employees to celebrate these holidays with their loved ones.

Finding location-specific hours for Popeyes

To figure out hours for the Popeyes near you, try the Popeyes Store Locator. The official store locator on the company’s website provides the most accurate and updated information on location-specific hours, addresses, and contact details.

Google Maps is another reliable tool that provides detailed information, including customer reviews and directions to the nearest Popeyes locations.

The recently launched Popeyes Mobile App, available for Android and iOS devices, provides fast and reliable access to Popeyes’ operational hours, allowing for menu browsing and mobile ordering, adding convenience for users on the go.

A final thought on Popeyes

Though Popeyes maintains fairly consistent operational hours across most locations, the variance in closing times necessitates a quick check, especially when planning a late-night visit. With diverse options to confirm location-specific timings and operational days, customers can effortlessly plan their visits, ensuring they don’t miss out on the Louisiana goodness that Popeyes offers, even during holidays save for Christmas and Easter Sunday.

Whether enjoying a holiday meal with family or grabbing a quick bite, Popeyes’ extensive presence and friendly service make it a favored dining option for many.