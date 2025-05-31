Home Depot customer shares code to enter at self-checkout for major discount. Yes, it works—for now

A Home Depot customer showed a way to secure a 10% discount through a program you may not know about. And you might be able to secure those savings for yourself.

The video comes from creator Pepe (@pepequintanilla1289), who is based in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley. It’s drawn more than 710,000 views as of Tuesday morning, after going up on Friday.

In it, he narrates (in Spanish) that he’s buying paint at the store. He shows how he gets a 10% discount after pushing a button that says “Pro Xtra ID or Military Discount” on the checkout kiosk touchpad.

That allows the user to type in a phone number—which Pepe gladly shares with what is now well on its way to a million viewers—and the name “manuel.” And then a 20% discount is applied to the two paint items he’s purchased, knocking down a paint bill of close to $150 down to around $120.

What are these programs?

Home Depot offers two different programs that allow for savings at the register.

One is a 10% military discount. According to the retailer’s site, it lets “active service members, veterans and their spouses enjoy 10% off eligible purchases.” That program, however, only lets an individual registered with Home Depot, with military status verified through a third-party vendor, get up to $400 worth of discounts in a calendar year.

The other program in question, the Pro Xtra Loyalty Program, “is a rewards program for contractors and other professionals who do business with The Home Depot,” per the site.

Once signed up, a member can “unlock special pricing on thousands of products, helping you stay within budget while obtaining top-quality materials and tools” while also taking advantage of promotions for members.

Buildertrend, writing about the program, notes, “With Pro Xtra’s Paint Rewards program, members can save up to 20% on paints, stains and primers, both in-store and online. Plus, members are guaranteed dedicated rep support to ensure they get quick, convenient fulfillment and access to lifetime color history.”

It also allows members to accumulate points toward what the publication terms “money-saving rewards,” also noting that Home Depot may award a free drink or snack to members coming into a store just for coming into the store.”

What viewers thought

Though it’s questionable for how long Home Depot might allow shoppers to help Pepe (or whichever member Pepe’s sharing info about) rack up points from multiple locations, viewers seemed eager to help.

“If I get a discount, I’ll gladly get him points,” observed one.

“Honestly a win win, he gets the benefit whilst helping me get a discount,” said another.

But one predicted that the savings might be short-lived.

“I love this but loss prevention will catch on quickly. They have systems that flag overuse of discounts and earned rewards.”

However, one saw the gesture as a sign of altruism. “This is perfect cause I don’t go enough to want to sign up but still want a discount. This is how we need to help each other.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Pepe via TikTok direct message and to Home Depot via email.

