“Walmart will do anything and everything to not pay somebody”: Woman goes to Walmart. Then she finds something shocking in the parking lot

A Walmart customer was shocked to see a security robot patrolling a store’s parking lot.

Featured Video

Goldpine (@goldpinemusic) posted footage of this device to their TikTok account, where it garnered over 570,000 views. Throngs of commenters offered up a variety of replies regarding the robot. Some criticized Walmart for prioritizing mechanical upgrades over employee compensation.

Lot robot features

The TikToker’s video is set in a Walmart parking lot. And it begins with a recording of a robot sporting the brand’s logo on its body. “Security” is emblazoned on the machine’s side.

Advertisement

It appears that a 360-degree camera has been installed on the robot’s head. Lights, and other cameras are recessed into the blue and white panels of the bot. To travel, the Walmart security bot sports six wheels. Its front tires are smaller and are fixed to a swivel mechanism. This appears to allow the robot to switch direction, with its larger, more rugged back tires handling rear-traction duties.

Then there’s the middle set of tires, which presumably allows the robot to go over bumps and curbs. As Goldpine continues to record, she comments on the robot’s presence in the parking lot.

Walmart watcher

Off-camera, Goldpine shares her commentary on the robot as it passes a customer putting groceries into his vehicle. “This is the first of its kind. He just sized that guy up,” she says.

Advertisement

“Just keeping Walmart safe. The streets of Walmart are rough,” she jokes. Next, the video transitions to footage of the robot simply standing there.

“Cat got your tongue?” she asks the robot. A human voice, through its speaker, says, “Yo, what you say?”

“What’s your name?” the TikToker asks.

“We don’t have a name yet,” the worker reveals to her.

Advertisement

Following this, the video transitions to a clip of the robot rolling through the lot. “Walmart has got a security that’s a robot, whoa!” she exclaims.

Not just in parking lots

As it turns out, Walmart is incorporating robotic assistance in other aspects of its business as well. IOT World Today reported in 2022 that Symbotic was contracted by the chain to create automatons for warehouse use.

Moreover, according to the outlet, these “mobile robots…can move stock.” Furthermore, “robotic arms to pack and unpack items” were part of the $200 million deal.

Advertisement

Local news outlet KHON2 covered another Walmart parking lot security initiative, albeit a less mobile one. In 2018, a Kapolei, Hawaii store purportedly employed the use of a mobile watchtower.

The article features a photograph of the mechanism, which is fixed to a tow trailer. Jutting out from it is a large metal pole. Which is fixed to stability cables that hold up multiple observation cameras.

Additionally, the Sun published a 2023 article on Walmart’s “Lot Cops.” In this case, the device seems nearly identical to any traditional exterior security camera system. However, there is a key difference: the “Lot Cop” branding.

Advertisement

TikTokers who saw Goldpine’s video offered up a variety of reactions to seeing the robo-cop in action. For instance, this person saw it as an opportunity to slide in a joke. “Officer Wal Blart,” they remarked, likening the gadget to the Kevin James film character.

But there were others who seemed troubled by the robot’s presence. One user believed the chain was mismanaging its budgets. Rather than upping the salaries of its workforce, the TikToker highlighted the company would rather buy mobile cameras. “Walmart doing everything but paying workers,” they said.

Furthermore, someone else replied that they thought the robot would be vandalized rather quickly. “How long until it’s stripped for cooper wiring?” they pondered.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to Walmart via email and Goldpine via TikTok comment for further information.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.